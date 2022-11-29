Dragon Ball Super Previews Fighter's Ambition Villains: Original Broly

Bandai's has released the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set comes just two months after the first set of the new and current series block, Zenkai Series, which sees the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. The set, titled Fighter's Ambition (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition) is the nineteenth main set and second Zenkai Series set. It hit shelves on November 18th, 2022, in booster packs, booster boxes, and premium packs. It will later also appear in the Gift Collection 2022. Fighter's Ambition focuses on the new canonical film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the direct previous film Broly, and even the non-canon but incredibly fun Super Android 13! movie. In honor of the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's check out yet another Villainous Threat from Fighter's Ambition.

Earlier, we showed a Broly Villainous Threat card that used the canonical version of the character that was introduced in the Dragon Ball Super film Broly. That film showed Akira Toriyama look back toward the non-canonical Z-era movies and specials to pick and choose bits to bring into the official storyline. He reinterpreted Broly as a kind-hearted Saiyan whose transformations and rage caused him to go berserk, which sets the character apart from the sadistic and psychopathic Saiyan from the original films. Today's card features the original Broly in his Super Saiyan form. Broly is seen here in his standard Super Saiyan form, which is distinct from his Legendary Super Saiyan form which sees his hair go green and his muscles bulk in size.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.