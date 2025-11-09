Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Crytiivo, Drownlight

City-Building Survival Game Drownlight Announced

Do you have what it takes to keep the lighthouse going and keep everyone safe at the same time? Find out in the new game Drownlight

Article Summary Drownlight is a new city-building survival game set around a mysterious, life-saving lighthouse.

Manage resources, expand your city, and protect survivors from the dangers lurking in the ocean.

Face tough moral choices as you balance keeping the lighthouse lit and ensuring your people's survival.

Experience challenging gameplay with storms, dwindling supplies, and constant tension for survival.

Indie game studio Fathomlight and publisher Crytivo announced their latest game on the way, as we got our first look at Drownlight. The game centers around you keeping a lighthouse in the middle of nowhere lit while also projecting all of the people who have started gravitating toward it for safety. You'll have to deal with both city-building and survival mechanics as you attempt to keep both intact. Enjoy the info here along with the debut trailer as the game has yet to be given a launch window.

Drownlight

After a cataclysm that swallowed continents and erased civilization, a handful of survivors discover a solitary lighthouse standing above the endless ocean. Around its glow, humanity makes its last stand. You are their leader, the one who must rebuild, protect, and guide the final city of humankind. Your lighthouse is more than a beacon. It's life itself. Generate power, gather fuel, and manage what little remains of the old world. If the light dies, people vanish into the darkness. The light draws drifters from across the sea. Each new survivor brings labor, stories, and hope, but also new mouths to feed.

The ocean hides ancient secrets and unknown dangers waiting beyond the beam's reach. The lighthouse must never fail, or you risk losing people to an unseen force that lurks beyond the light. Face devastating storms that tear apart your structures and dead calms that starve your city of resources. Manage food, energy, and morale as supplies dwindle and the sea grows more hostile. Decide who to save, who to sacrifice, and what kind of world is worth rebuilding.

Radial City-Building – Expand your city outward from the lighthouse, constructing and optimizing structures in a dynamic, ever-growing settlement.

– Expand your city outward from the lighthouse, constructing and optimizing structures in a dynamic, ever-growing settlement. Moral Dilemmas – Survivors will come to you with desperate requests. Deny too many, and your rule will collapse. How far will you go to maintain order?

– Survivors will come to you with desperate requests. Deny too many, and your rule will collapse. How far will you go to maintain order? Constant Tension – Keep the lighthouse running, manage limited resources, and adapt to the ever-changing oceanic environment—your survival depends on it.

