Civilization VI: Leader Pass Releases The Great Commanders Pack

2K Games has a brand new addition to the Civilization VI: Leader Pass as you can get your hands on the Great Commanders Pack. The new content brings in three new leaders to the mix, as you will have your choice of Tokugawa from Japan, Nader Shah from Persia, and Suleiman the Magnificent of the Ottoman Empire to lead your people into the future. You can read up on all three below as the pack is officially live.

Tokugawa (Japan)

Tokugawa Ieyasu was a brilliant military and peacetime strategist who founded the Tokugawa shogunate following the Battle of Sekigahara that ended Japan's chaotic Sengoku period. His in-game Sakoku agenda, inspired by the edict of the same name made by his grandson, means he dislikes Civilizations that have conquered other Civilizations' original capitals.

New Ability: Bakuhan

(Base game) International Trade Routes receive -25% Yield and Tourism, but Domestic Trade Routes provide +1 Culture, +1 Science, and +2 Gold for every Specialty District at the Destination.

(Base game) Cities within six tiles of Japan's capital receive +4 Amenities, and after researching Flight receive +1 Tourism for every District.

(Rise and Fall & Gathering Storm DLCs) International Trade Routes receive -25% Yield and Tourism, but Domestic Trade Routes provide +1 Culture, +1 Science, and +2 Gold for every Specialty District at the Destination.

(Rise and Fall & Gathering Storm DLCs) Cities within six tiles of Japan's capital are 100% loyal and after researching Flight receive +1 Tourism for every District.

Nader Shah (Persia)

A slave who went on to declare himself Shah, Nader was a skilled military commander whose successful campaigns and conquests made him the richest man in the world. Named for his elite infantry musketeers, his Jazayerchi agenda means he likes Civilizations with lots of land units and dislikes those with few land units in Civilization VI.

New Ability: Sword of Persia

+5 Combat Strength attacking full Health Units.

Cities not founded by Nader Shah receive +2 Faith and +3 Gold on Domestic Trade Routes.

Suleiman the Magnificent (Ottoman Empire)

As the tenth Sultan of the Ottoman Empire, Suleiman personally led Ottoman armies and enacted major reforms to Ottoman law. He was also an accomplished poet and patron of the arts who oversaw a golden age of cultural development. As a result, he likes other Civilizations that are currently enjoying their own Golden Ages.

New Ability: The Magnificent

+15% Science and Culture when in a Golden Age.

+4 Combat Strength when not in a Golden Age against Civilizations who are also not in a Golden Age.