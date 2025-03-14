Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Kepler Interactive, Sandfall Interactive

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Releases New Character Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for the game Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, as we get out first character trailer highlighting Gustav

Article Summary Discover "Clair Obscur: Expedition 33" with new character trailers every week before its RPG launch.

Meet Gustave as he leads Expedition 33 to break the Paintress' deadly cycle in a dynamic RPG setting.

Explore enchanting realms and fight surreal foes in this evolution of JRPG with real-time action elements.

Join Gustave, Maelle & team on a quest for survival and mystery in a world filled with secrets and allies.

Indie game publisher Kepler Interactive and developer Sandfall Interactive have a new trailer out now for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, showing off the character Gustave. This is the first in what will be a series of new weekly trailers designed to highlight some of the playable characters for the upcoming reactive turn-based RPG before it comes out on April 24. Enjoy this one as we look forward to seeing who comes next.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Once a year, the Paintress wakes and paints upon her monolith. Paints her cursed number. And every one of that age turns to smoke and fades away. Year by year, that number ticks down, and more of us are erased. Tomorrow, she'll wake and paint "33." Tomorrow, we depart on our final mission – Destroy the Paintress so she can never paint death again. We are Expedition 33. In this evolution of JRPGs, real-time actions enhance the heart of turn-based combat. Craft unique builds for your Expeditioners that fit your playstyle via gear, stats, skills, and character synergies. Open an active dimension in combat – dodge, parry, and counter in real time, chain combos by mastering attack rhythms, and target enemy weak points using a free aim system.

With only one year left to live, join Gustave, Maelle, and their fellow Expeditioners as they embark upon a desperate quest to break the Paintress' cycle of death. Follow the trail of previous expeditions and discover their fate. Get to know the members of Expedition 33 as they learn to work together against impossible odds. Explore an enchanting realm populated by surreal adversaries. Wander through breathtaking landscapes, from the Island of Visages to the Forgotten Battlefield, discovering secrets and hidden quests along the way. Find allies of fortune in creatures of legend and recruit special companions, access new travel methods, and discover secret areas in the World Map.

