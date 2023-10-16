Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Supercell Oy | Tagged: clash of clans

Clash Of Clans Releases Frightful Update For Halloween Fun

Do you feel like having some Halloween fun in Clash Of Clans? The team at Supercell have released the new Frightful Update.

Supercell has released an all-new update for Clash of Clans, as players can experience the Frightful Update in time for Halloween. Simply put, something weird is happening to the Builder of the Village, as well as something odd going on in his Builder Hut. You will play several games and see new content revolving around The Exorcism of the Possessed Builder, which is the theme for this content. We have a couple of snippets of the patch notes for you below, as you can read the full list on the game's website.

New Capital District: Goblin Mines Rolling mountains and flowing rivers create natural fortifications for this new Clan Capital District. While Goblins have taken up residence to exploit its natural resources, Capital Base Builders will find this lush valley rife with potential for base designs to utilize the terrain to their advantage. The tall mountains and rivers form a natural barrier against ground Troops hoping to plunder Goblin Mines. Unlocks at Capital Hall level 9 2 new Troop buildings: Mega Sparky Workshop and Super Miner Barracks 1 new Defense: Goblin Thrower 1 new Trap: Spear Trap 1 new Capital Spell: Endless Haste Multiple neutral buildings, decos, and obstacles



New Mega Troop: Mega Sparky Mega Troops are a class of units specifically utilized for Capital Raids. These large, lumbering behemoths of the battlefield come with an equally large Housing Space cost to denote just how large they actually are! Mega Sparky is the first new Mega Troop we've added to Clash of Clans since the release of the Clan Capital feature. While Mega Sparky may draw some inspiration from its smaller Clash Royale counterpart, Mega Sparky dials it up to 11. This Mega Troop may be slow moving but it packs a powerful punch! Not only does Mega Sparky target defenses with a slow charging blast of electricity, each shot also does a considerable amount of splash damage.

