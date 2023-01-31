Holstin Releases Free Demo For Public To Try Out Check out the latest video for the psychological horror survival game Holstin before playing the free demo, available now.

Indie developer and publisher Sonka has released a brand new free demo for their psychological horror survival game Holstin. The team decided to release a brand new video today showing off 15 minutes of the game, along with a demo for you to try out after you check it out. We're kind of surprised they didn't wait a week and make it a part of Steam Next Fest, but hey, free game to try out ahead of the cluster that will happen next Monday. Enjoy the video down at the bottom as the demo is available on Steam.

"Holstin is set in an eerie, isolated 90's Polish lakeside town in which an ominous presence has slowly enveloped everything and everyone. A close colleague of yours came here, looking for answers to a newspaper story. But after a series of incoherent and troubling messages, all contact was lost. Now you need to venture into this psyche-shattering town to find out the truth and the fate of your friend."

Explore a Possessed Town: Something is very wrong in the town of Jeziorne-Kolonia. The streets are overrun by some kind of filthy slime. The people, the buildings, and the wildlife all seem to be slowly deteriorating from the inside.

Fight and Survive Against Unfathomable Monstrosities: Scavenge for scarce supplies and weapons to fight off the twisted monstrosities now roaming the darkest corners of the town.

Speak to Locals Slowly Losing Their Minds: Sanity among the locals seems to be slowly slipping away, but they are the only ones who can get you the answers you need. You will have to play along with their unnerving delusions and try to understand their festering world to get anywhere.

Classic Visuals with Modern Tricks and Technology: Hand-drawn, 3D pixel-art enhanced with dynamic lighting and a free camera system.

Hand-drawn, 3D pixel-art enhanced with dynamic lighting and a free camera system. Full Voice Acting in Polish and English: Chillingly manic performances in both English and Polish will bring every character in Holstin to life.