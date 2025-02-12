Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Supercell Oy | Tagged: clash royale, Supercell

Clash Royale Partners With Michael Bolton For Valentine's Day Song

Clash Royale has a brand new music video out for Valentine's Day, as they partnered with Muchael Bolton for a memorable tune

Article Summary Clash Royale teams up with Michael Bolton for a special Valentine's Day event.

Enjoy a new music video featuring Bolton's hit, "How Am I Supposed to Live Without You."

Return to the game for exclusive Valentine’s gifts and a revamped in-game Barbarian.

Bolton joins the game’s characters for a memorable gaming and music experience.

Supercell has teamed up with legendary singer Michael Bolton to bring you a special video for Clash Royale as part of their Valentine's Day event. Working with Sony Music Entertainment, they have all come together to remake one of the greatest Bolton songs of all time, "How Am I Supposed to Live Without You," as part of a promotion to bring lapsed fans back to the game. Those who come back and play will be treated to an exclusive gift to show their appreciation to you. We have more details below as the event takes place on Friday, February 14.

Valentine's Day 2025

Clash Royale is part of a franchise that has racked up 4 billion downloads and grossed over $14b. However, since it was released in 2016, Supercell (maker of the hit game) has seen some of its long-time players leave the game in recent years. In response, the team connected with legendary Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Michael Bolton to reimagine one of his biggest hits and deliver a special message to fans for Valentine's Day. Mr. Bolton gave his blessing and worked with the Clash Royale team to create an epic new version of his beloved hit, "How Am I Supposed to Live Without You." Duetting with Michael Bolton is Clash Royale's Barbarian, one of the most recognizable faces in video games. Channeling the spirit of classic 90s love songs, Barbarian has grown a mullet and extended his mustache handles. Barbarian no more – for a limited time, he has become Barboltian.

Clash Royale

Clash Royale is a real-time multiplayer game starring the Royales, your favorite Clash characters, and much, much more. Collect and upgrade dozens of cards featuring the Clash of Clans troops, spells, and defenses you know and love, as well as the Royales: Princes, Knights, Baby Dragons, and more. Knock the enemy King and Princesses from their towers to defeat your opponents and win Trophies, Crowns and glory in the Arena.

