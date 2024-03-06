Posted in: AEW, Games, THQ Nordic, Video Games, Yuke's | Tagged: AEW Fight Forever, all elite wrestling, Claudio Castagnoli

Claudio Castagnoli Arrives For AEW: Fight Forever

THQ Nordic has released the most recent piece of the Season 3 content in AEW: Fight Forever, as Claudio Castagnoli joins the roster.

Article Summary AEW: Fight Forever welcomes Claudio Castagnoli to the roster in Season 3 DLC.

The Swiss Superman is featured with 30 re-skin options and new entrance music.

Season Pass 3 offers new wrestlers, arenas, movesets, skins, and music tracks.

Tag Team, career mode, customizations, and legend talent highlight the game's features.

THQ Nordic and Yuke's have decided to add some Swiss precision to AEW: Fight Forever, as Claudio Castagnoli is now available. Chaldio is a part of the second installment in Season 3, which they are dubbing the Giant Swing in the Ring, giving us the Swiss Superman as a playable character, resembling more of what he was like when he first debuted for the company in 2022 at Forbidden Door. The content also comes with 30 re-skin options, a gold attire option, and an alternate entrance music track. We have more details about it below as he is now live for you to download.

Giant Swing In The Ring

All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor star Claudio Castagnoli joins the AEW: Fight Forever roster with his famous European Uppercut. The Giant Swing in the Ring DLC also features 30 re-skin options, as well as an alternate version of Claudio's entrance music. Giant Swing in the Ring ($6.99) can be purchased as a stand-alone DLC, as part of Season Pass 3 ($16.99), or as part of the AEW: Fight Forever – Light the Fuse special edition ($99.99). The complete AEW: Fight Forever Season Pass 3 pass includes:

3 new wrestlers

New day and evening beach ring

33 new move-sets

42 new skin and attire options

11 new music tracks

AEW: Fight Forever – Claudio Castagnoli

AEW: Fight Forever combines that nostalgic arcade-wrestler feel with innovative All Elite Wrestling finishers and tandem offensive moves. All Elite Wrestling is currently taking TNT and TBS networks by storm every week with their Rampage and Dynamite shows, featuring some of the biggest legends to enter the ring plus a stable of brand new, high-flying, AEW talent. AEW: Fight Forever brings the best of the best from that talent roster together in one game! Online co-op wrestling is going completely next level in Fight Forever with Tag Team matches that feature sequences of team maneuvers performed with simple commands. A deep career mode, wrestler customization, signature AEW arenas, and more match types than you can count, including some good ol' fashioned, unsanctioned fun, all await!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!