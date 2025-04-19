Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Poof! Cleaning Services

Cleaning Sim Poof! Cleaning Services Announced For Steam

A brand new simulator game called Poof! Cleaning Services has been revealed, showing that cleaning and organizing can be fun

Article Summary Discover heartfelt stories as you clean and organize homes in Poof! Cleaning Services on Steam.

Uncover secrets and narratives room by room in this cozy puzzle game from Serious Sim.

Enjoy stress-free gameplay with satisfying tidying and immersive object discovery.

Step into Lena's shoes, navigating language barriers and immigrant experiences.

Indie game developer and publisher Serious Sim have revealed their latest game, Poof! Cleaning Services, set to be released for Steam. The game will have you running a cleaning service where you'll be given different jobs by people, then you go in and do your best to not just clean the place up, but organize it for them to be able to find things better. We have more details about the game here and a trailer as well, but the team haven't put a release window on it yet.

Poof! Cleaning Services

In Poof! Cleaning Services, you clean and organize other people's homes while uncovering heartfelt stories through the objects you find. Piece together each room's narrative, discover hidden secrets, and experience the satisfaction of tidying up spaces in this cozy puzzle game set in a country whose language you don't fully understand. Experience satisfaction from tidying up spaces, without time pressure or stressful game overs. Sink into a highly satisfying activity and let yourself be drawn into a trance of warmth and comfort. Enjoy a relaxing puzzle experience that's easy to pick up and offers a break from the stresses of everyday life.

While dialogues provide context, the main story of each level is told through the discovery of interesting objects. Players must piece together the story, either to satisfy their curiosity or to help the clients with more than just a dirty apartment. Create your own cozy space in a rented apartment using items found while cleaning. Your conversations with your employers—and the gifts they give you—will vary depending on what you discover in each level. Step into the shoes of Lena, an immigrant maid, as she tries to communicate with her clients using a limited understanding of a foreign language. Poof is a game inspired by real experiences, highlighting the worries and hopes of immigrant life.

