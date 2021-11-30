Clid The Snail Is Coming To PC In Mid-December

Koch Media and Weird Beluga Studio revealed that they will be releasing the top-down shooter Clid The Snail onto PC in mid-December. The game has already been out for PlayStation consoles, but the team has been ramping up for it to come out on Steam, , Epic Games Store, GOG, Humble, and GeForce NOW. The official release date is set for December 15th.

In a world where only the distant memory of human existence still lingers, you play as Clid, a troublemaking, eccentric snail who has just been exiled from his home citadel. Joined by a faithful and talkative firefly, Belu, you will meet a peculiar gang of outcasts and find a place to call home. Among this new group of friends, you will discover a newfound purpose: Exterminating the mysterious slug plague that is ravaging the land. Clid The Snail is a unique top-down shooter where character-driven narrative and mindful combat take the center stage. Through Clid, you'll experience a story about exile, friendship, and betrayal, and live the adventures of a troublesome, unruly snail that doesn't belong. Explore a treacherous world full of threats and challenges, where strategic positioning, precise gunplay, and enemy behavior are paramount to your survival. Discover the truth behind the slug plague corrupting the world and save the land from ultimate ruin.

Get creative with your guns, grenades, and unique snail shells to outsmart your enemies. Use the environment to your advantage and learn to position yourself to emerge victorious. A shy hedgehog, a shaman turtle, a mute bat, a ninja frog, and a one-eyed chameleon: these are the members of Alastor. Return home after each quest to rest, stock up on resources, upgrade equipment, and develop friendships. Get to know these unique characters and unravel their past to find out the key to the story. Swamps, desserts, mountains, islands… Each quest will take you to a new location waiting to be discovered. Help the local residents fight off the slug threat and become their hero! And don't forget to keep a keen eye: Explore every level in search for extra goodies. Powerful threats await you at the end of each mission. You will need to study their behavior, pay attention to detail, and choose your weapons wisely to survive these dangerous encounters. Shooting isn´t always the answer. Use your weapons and intellect to solve puzzles, find secrets, and progress through the story. Sometimes, the answers are hidden in plain sight…