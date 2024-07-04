Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Art Games Studio, Climber: Sky is the Limit

Climber: Sky is the Limit Finally Arrives On PlayStation

After already being out for a year and a half, Climber: Sky Is The Limit has finally makde its way over to PlayStation consoles.

Article Summary PlayStation welcomes Climber: Sky is the Limit with enhanced features for PS4/PS5.

Indie simulator game by Art Game Studio simulates real mountain climbing experiences.

Face harsh elements and diverse obstacles as you ascend famous peaks like Everest.

Strategize your expedition, manage resources and tackle sponsor’s extra challenges.

Indie game publisher Art Game Studio has officially released their extreme simulator title Climber: Sky is the Limit for PlayStation this week. The game has already been out on PC for over a year and a half, but with a few upgrades in graphics and tweaking of the mechanics, the game is now out with all of the content and updates released to date for PS4 and PS5. With the release comes a new trailer, which you can check out here.

Climber: Sky is the Limit

Climber: Sky is the Limit is a mountain walking simulator game where you are a climber who takes on the most difficult and dangerous peaks on earth. To succeed you need to plan your journey carefully by preparing appropriate equipment, choosing a suitable trail, facing extreme weather conditions, and surviving. Conquer your limits, overcome your fear and reach the sky. During the journey, you will face diverse obstacles like blizzards, chasms, vertical walls, steep traverses, icy slopes, and crevasses. The key to success is to plan your next steps wisely and use the appropriate equipment at the right time. Before setting off, decide which trail is best to the top taking into account weather conditions and the weather windows. Sometimes it's better to take a chance and choose a more difficult route, but thanks to this you will be able to reach the summit before a snowstorm.

Scale some of the world's most famous peaks like Everest, K2, Broad Peak, and others.

Face a variety of environmental challenges from chasms, vertical walls, steep traverses, icy slopes, treacherous crevasses, and more.

Use specialized equipment to traverse dangerous trails and slopes like ice axes, carabiners, and lifelines.

Contend with and plan around harsh weather conditions like blizzards, extreme wind, and plummeting temperatures.

Keep up your health and strength by balancing stamina, morale, temperature, and hunger.

Plan every point of your journey, packing only the necessities, choosing your path (will you take the safer route or the risky one?), preparing for each day's trek and weather conditions.

Vie for contracts from sponsors for a chance to buy extra equipment and fund future excursions, but be advised they may include incredible challenges.

An immersive experience that has been created to be as realistic as possible through consulting expert mountaineers…

