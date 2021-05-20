My Friend Peppa Pig Announced For PC & Consoles

Outright Games announced this morning that they have a new cartoon video game on the way with My Friend Peppa Pig. The game will be a little unique in the idea that Peppa won't just be talking to you as she does with the audience at home during the show, but instead, you'll be a new character in the game joining her on adventures as if you were a part of the show. The game is set to be released sometime in Q3 2021 for PC and all three major consoles. You can read more from the announcement below!

As the newest character in Peppa Pig's world, players can customise their very own animal avatar to play along with Peppa herself, visiting iconic locations from the TV show including the Beach, the chilly Snowy Mountains, Peppa's house and even Potato City. Set off on a one of a kind adventure and interact with beloved characters from Peppa's World. Play with George and Mummy Pig at Peppa's house, help Daddy Pig find his lost glasses, or jump in muddy puddles together, whatever happens in the story is up to the player. Peppa Pig is beloved around the globe and Outright Games are delighted to announce their new game will feature fully localised voice acting in English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, Dutch, Russian, Polish, Swedish, Norwegian, Danish and Finnish.

"Peppa Pig is a global smash hit and we're so excited to bring this world to life in a brand-new console video game" said Terry Malham, CEO of Outright Games. "This is a game for all young children and their parents to enjoy together, exploring Peppa's world in this brand-new adventure, and we couldn't be more excited for it to release this Autumn."