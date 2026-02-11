Posted in: Games, Saber Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Boss Team Games, Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival, hellraiser

Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival Releases New Story Trailer

Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival has released a new trailer this week, delving more into the horror game's storyline ahead of launch

Article Summary Watch the new Hellraiser: Revival trailer diving into the terrifying story and main protagonist, Aidan.

Join Aidan as he battles through the underworld to save his girlfriend, Sunny, from Pinhead's nightmare realm.

Utilize the Genesis Configuration puzzle box to unleash infernal powers and survive the Cenobite cult.

Experience a spine-chilling, action-packed adventure in Clive Barker's Hellraiser universe like never before.

Saber Interactive and Boss Team Games have released a new video this week for Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival, as we get a better look at the story heading into it. Specifically, we're focused on the main protagonist, Aidan, who will dive into the darkest depths of the underworld to save his girlfriend, Sunny, as the video is a bit romantic in a devilish way ahead of Valentine's Day. Enjoy the trailer here as we're stilkl waiting to learn when the game will launch this year.

Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival

Experience the infamous horror series like never before with a new chapter ripped straight from the bowels of oblivion. Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival drags players into a twisted nightmare, blending survival horror with a single-player, story-driven action experience. This is survival horror and action elevated to a new, terrifying extreme. Discover the tale of Aidan, who must unlock the dark powers of the Genesis Configuration, a mysterious puzzle box, to help his girlfriend from a hellish abyss. As Aidan, you'll harness the box's infernal abilities to survive your pact with the sinister Pinhead and battle against the twisted cult that worships him and the Cenobites. Fail, and your suffering will be legendary, even in Hell. We have such sights to show you…

A Terrifying New Story in the Hellraiser Universe : Discover a chilling new story in the iconic horror franchise as you unwittingly kickstart Pinhead's (voiced by Doug Bradley) ritual to unleash the ultimate torment on the world.

: Discover a chilling new story in the iconic horror franchise as you unwittingly kickstart Pinhead's (voiced by Doug Bradley) ritual to unleash the ultimate torment on the world. Unleash the Power of the Box: Harness the unique abilities of the Genesis Configuration in combination with an arsenal of earthly weapons to inflict bone-breaking, flesh-searing pain (or pleasure?) upon your enemies.

Harness the unique abilities of the Genesis Configuration in combination with an arsenal of earthly weapons to inflict bone-breaking, flesh-searing pain (or pleasure?) upon your enemies. Battle for Survival Against Hell's Armies: Take on hell's wretches, deviants, cultists, and its most infernal priests in an unholy war for your immortal soul.

