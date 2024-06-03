Posted in: Games, Skybound Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: Closer The Distance, Osmotic Studios

Closer The Distance To Launch Free Demo For Steam Next Fest

Skybound Entertainment confirmed they will release a free demo for Closer The Distance at Steam Next Fest, starting on June 10.

Article Summary Steam Next Fest to feature Closer The Distance demo from June 10-17.

Skybound Entertainment and Osmotic Studios unveil gripping life sim.

Players influence posthumous events as Angela in emotional narrative.

Decisions shape unique outcomes in Yesterby’s community journey.

Developer Osmotic Studios and publisher Skybound Entertainment revealed that their upcoming game Closer The Distance will have a free demo for Steam Next Fest. The two have made a "slice of life" sim that deals with the heartache of family and friendships over time and how we deal with things that come up from years ago. The demo will give you a small slice of the story, but not enough to totally spoil things, as you'll be able to play it from June 10-17. For now, enjoy the trailer!

Closer the Distance

In Closer the Distance, you will play as Angela, a young girl from the small, cozy village of Yesterby who passes away in a tragic accident. Left in limbo, Angela quickly discovers the ability to telepathically influence the loved ones she has left behind. Discover the stories at the heart of this shattered community and use your ethereal powers to unearth long-kept secrets, heal strained relationships, and help the living move on in an emotionally charged journey of love, grief, catharsis, and hope. Each character that Angela can interact with is fully simulated and highly nuanced, with their own emotional states, wishes, memories, and intertwined relationships that develop over time with or without your guidance. Your choices will have a significant impact on the people of Yesterby and the outcome of their journey, making each playthrough unique and immersive. Will you be able to help Yesterby's community heal and chart a better path forwards?

Closer the Distance combines several key gameplay features for an immersive playthrough. The game's compelling narrative is emotionally charged and highlights themes of empathy, community, friendship, grief, and closure. Choices-matter gameplay allows players to make decisions that affect the outcome of the story, making each playthrough unique. Closer the Distance offers something for everyone, and its emotional depth and engaging gameplay will leave players wanting more.

