Posted in: Free League Publishing, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Blade Runner – The Roleplaying Game, TTRPG

Blade Runner: The Roleplaying Game Announces Two New Expansions

Blade Runner: The Roleplaying Game has two new expansions coming, one for solo players, while the other sparks a new rebellion

Article Summary Free League adds two Blade Runner RPG expansions: Replicant Rebellion and the Asset Pack & Solo Mode set.

Replicant Rebellion shifts Blade Runner play to the Replicant Underground amid rising unrest in 2037 Los Angeles.

The story expansion adds new archetypes, gear, Heat rules, cover mechanics, and five linked or standalone Operations.

Asset Pack & Solo Mode brings maps, standees, mugshots, case-building tools, and solo Blade Runner gameplay.

Free League Publishing revealed that two new expansions are being added to Blade Runner: The Roleplaying Game, one to expand the story and another to help with two forms of gameplay. First off, the machines are rising up in the next storyline expansion, as Replicant Rebellion will take you into the heart of their demand to be free, no matter the cost. Meanwhile, the aptly named Asset Pack & Solo Mode Expansion will give players several assets to enhance gameplay, as well as options for solo gameplay. We have more details for both below, as they are available for pre-order on their website.

Blade Runner: The Roleplaying Game Sees the Rise of the Machines in Replicant Rebellion

The streets are teeming with Blade Runners, attacking from every angle. Wallace Corp has LA under its private microscope, scalpel at the ready. The city is reeling from the return of Replicants just a year ago, and one controversy could spark an anti-Replicant brushfire, rallying the seething mobs into an outright civil war with humans and Nexus on both sides. You are a member of the Replicant Underground, a decentralized network of independent rebels dismantling the machine one cog at a time. The Underground is everyone and no one. Human and Replicant. Soldiers, smugglers, street rats, senators, and saboteurs. Grizzled vets, off-grid ghosts, even a few born yesterday. Quite literally.

Welcome to the Replicant Rebellion expansion for Blade Runner: The Roleplaying Game. An evocative cat and mouse race of provocateurs and powder kegs lit to explode, expose, and oppose the establishment, one way or another. In a neon-noir city of dazzling lights and moral contradictions, it's you on the streets, walking a razor's edge between reform and revenge, and bearing the burdens of having too much to lose for a cause expecting you to sacrifice it all. Yet regardless of the price, the Rebellion must live on.

Detailed information about the Replicant Underground and its history, assets, and operations.

New character archetypes and specialties.

New rules for Heat and maintaining your cover.

New gear and weapons.

Five thrilling Operations, playable separately or connected in a longer campaign.

Expand The TTRPG With The Asset Pack & Solo Mode Expansion

This Asset Pack for the multiple award-winning Blade Runner: The Roleplaying Game includes a wealth of resources and carefully crafted handouts to enhance your game. Using these tools, you can easily create your own Case Files for your players – or play the game solo.

3 Independent Sentinel front pages, stuffed with news and leads from 2037 Los Angeles.

20 detailed action maps, covering a wide variety of Blade Runner locations, ranging from generic to iconic.

18 cardboard character standees for use in the action maps.

28 mugshot cards of various denizens of future noir LA, including famous characters pulled from the silver screen like Mariette and Gaff.

10 detailed data sheets of key individuals.

8 crime scene photos, all with hidden clues for players to discover.

2 Esper surveillance photos.

A handy Heat Meter showing just how hot the streets are right now.

24-page solo mode booklet – using the tools and guidelines in it, you can walk the mean streets of 2037 alone, without the need of a Game Runner.

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