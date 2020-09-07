Codemasters Has Pushed Dirt 5's Release Date To November

Codemasters revealed this morning that they have delayed Dirt 5 again and have pushed the release date back into November 2020. The word came down on Twitter, as you can read the full message below, as they have now pushed the game's release date back to November 6th. It looked like the game was on track after Deep Silver revealed a new set of cars back in June. No reason was immediately given for the delay, as we're assuming it's like most delays in 2020 with everything being tied to COVID-19 in some fashion. Hopefully, they do something extra to make it up to the fans who are waiting, but in the meantime, all we can do right now is wait.

The release date for Dirt 5 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC has now been moved to November 6, 2020, with early access for Amplified Edition players starting on November 3. The game is still set to launch on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 later this year, followed by Google Stadia in early 2021. It sucks, we know. Seriously, we can't thank everyone enough for your support and excitement around DIRT 5, even since its reveal back in May. The positive feedback we've received from hands-on preview sessions has blown us away, too. The start line is now a little further away, but it's still very much in sight. Don't forget: anyone who owns Dirt 5 on current-gen consoles will still be entitled to the relevant next-gen optimized version, when it launches free of charge. More Diret 5 news and brand new gameplay is coming your way between now and November. get ready for first look at new cars and locations, the final car list, more next-gen feature details, and a full reveal of Dirt 5's multiplayer features. Stick around – we're just getting started.