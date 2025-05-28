Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Toge Productions, Video Games | Tagged: Chorus Worldwide Games, Coffee Talk Tokyo

Coffee Talk Tokyo Releases An All-New Demo On Steam

The latest game in the Coffee Talk series, Coffee Talk Tokyo, has a new free demo available for players to check out on Steam

Article Summary A free Coffee Talk Tokyo demo is now live on Steam, offering an early taste of the upcoming 2025 game.

Set in a cozy Tokyo café, players meet humans and fantasy folk seeking drinks and heartfelt conversation.

Features new characters like Kenji the kappa, Vin the assistant, and Ayame the recently deceased It girl.

Enjoy chill lo-fi music, improved drink crafting, and new latte art tools for a unique barista experience.

Indie game developer and publisher Chorus Worldwide Games, along with Toge Productions, have dropped a new demo for their upcoming game, Coffee Talk Tokyo. Right now, you can play a free demo of the title, giving you a look at the third title in the franchise and see what they've done with it as they have moved from a rainy Seattle landscape fabled creatures looking for a player to hang out and get a drink, to the streets of Tokyo where different people from various walks of life make their way in. The game will have a demo soon for consoles as well, with the game aiming for a 2025 release.

Coffee Talk Tokyo

In a city of paper and steel, as large as a country, a small café gives humans and fantasy people a cosy place to be. Brew the right order for your customers as they seek refuge from the sweltering Tokyo summer heat and share heartfelt stories to chill lo-fi beats. Set in Tokyo, a city where old and new coexist, this newest game in the Coffee Talk franchise brings back familiar elements with new twists. Coffee Talk Tokyo once again places you behind the counter of a chill coffee shop. But while the feeling is familiar, the customers and their stories are new. They include:

Kenji, the traditional kappa salaryman, striving to find meaning and a way forward after retirement.

Vin, the Barista's assistant coping with a fractured past and the daily consequences of a previous disaster.

Ayame, a happy-go-lucky but recently deceased It girl, struggling to make sense of her new (after)life.

The composer for Coffee Talk and Coffee Talk Episode 2, Andrew "AJ" Jeremy, returns once again with new tracks to set the lo-fi soundscape and chill atmosphere. Brew iced drinks for your customers, or let them indulge in a hot hojicha if they'd rather keep it toasty. Elevate your latte art with sprinkle stencils. Easily create beautiful latte art by sprinkling a powdery design on a customer's drink, then make it your own by adding milk and etching. Engage with your customers on the social network Tomodachill. Learn more about their stories and help them discover the truth they're seeking or make life-changing connections.

