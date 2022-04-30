Columbia Records To Hold Ethan Bortnick Virtual Prom In Rec Room

In a move that is very much 2022 tech, Columbia Records will be holding a virtual prom in Rec Room tonight with Ethan Bortnick. To help celebrate the release of his new single "Prom", the two companies have come together to have Bortnick performing the track as his own in-game avatar while also interacting with the rest of the community. Those who have a chance to enter the virtual dancehall venue will have an opportunity to chat with each other, dance, pose in a photo booth, and hang out in the underwater-themed prom that they've created for those who either want to experience it or can't attend a prom of their own this year. Everyone who participates in the event will receive a special "Prom" t-shirt for their avatars. You can read more about the experience below.

In celebration of the release of "Prom", Ethan will be hosting a prom-themed afterparty in Rec Room, the leading virtual world, games and user-generated content platform. On April 30th from 11am PT, anyone who joins Rec Room can go to prom with Ethan Bortnick as he performs the track as his in-game avatar, greets fans and watches the "Prom" music video together. All event attendees will receive a special prom-themed t-shirt for their avatars. The in-game venue was built by Rec Room to transport players into a spectacular underwater dancehall venue complete with areas for attendees to socialize, bust a move, pose in the photo booth and groove to the new song. Rec Room and Ethan Bortnick look to bring players everywhere a memorable Prom they can cherish for years to come. "No prom, no graduation, no license, missing out on dates, feeling like everything is moving too fast. It's a gradual build to that emotional explosion, and that's what this song is. 'Prom' is the culmination of all my frustration for missing out on so many crucial milestones in quarantine, and the culmination of my influences as an artist," says Bortnick.