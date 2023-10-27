Posted in: Com2uS, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: The Walking Dead, The Walking Dead Match 3 Tales

Com2uS Launches The Walking Dead Match 3 Tales

Com2uS and Skybound Entertainment have come together for a new match three title called The Walking Dead Match 3 Tales.

Skybound Entertainment has partnered up with Com2uS to release a new title based on their most popular IP, as The Walking Dead Match 3 Tales has been released. As you might suspect, it's a match-three game that utilizes the characters and settings of the comic book series, not so much the TV series. We have more details for you below, as you can snag it for mobile devices on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

"The Walking Dead Match 3 Tales plunges you deep into the gripping narrative of the original comic book series from Robert Kirkman and Skybound Entertainment, offering an immersive puzzle-based combat experience and the chance to build a thriving camp of survivors. Engage in battles that unfold in a Match 3 style, where connecting rows of blocks of the same color deals devastating blows to those relentless Walkers. Collect Energy to unleash formidable character abilities and wield iconic weapons from the series to gain the upper hand in combat. Plus, craft weapons outside of battle for a tactical advantage. Construct and upgrade various facilities to establish your very own town, and use them to unlock new survivors and game-changing upgrades."

"Featuring new illustrations in the series' signature comic book art style and approved by the original creators, The Walking Dead Match 3 Tales presents familiar scenes and brand-new tales, all with full voice acting while staying true to the original The Walking Dead story. Undertake new dangerous missions, including special challenges, daily and weekly. Battle multiplayer opponents in PvP Raids, or team up to take down tough, limited-time bosses. Wage large-scale conflicts with other player alliances in All-Out War, compete for glory in the ranked Woodbury Arena, climb Highrise Hell for progressively greater rewards on each floor, and so much more."

"At Skybound Entertainment, we strive to deliver great storytelling no matter the medium, and fans of The Walking Dead have afforded us the opportunity to push those boundaries time and again," said Dan Murray, Managing Partner of Skybound Games. "Match 3 Tales is a perfect example, where fans can now take an active part in the decision-making that lends such drama and emotion to The Walking Dead's story, whether defending their home or expanding it."

"The Walking Dead has transformed storytelling and shown creators all over the world how to build a cohesive, compelling fictional world while adding their own unique spin," said Kyu Lee, President, Com2uS USA. "In partnership with Skybound Entertainment and developer Novacore, we're honored to share this world through a new lens of puzzle gameplay with deep RPG elements. Veteran fans and newcomers alike will find a refreshing take on the genre and beloved story."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!