Cosmic Dreams Games Reveals New Simulator Title Bot Crafter

Indie game developer and publisher Cosmic Dreams Games has revealed their latest title on the way with the simulator sandbox game Bot Crafter. The game will have you exploring alien planets using specialized robots, which you will have to design and construct on your own in order for them to do their jobs. We got the trailer and more info below as the game won't be released until 2024.

"Bot Crafter will send its players on a one-man mission, during which the machines they will build will be their only companions. Once robots start doing their work, it will be the engineer's responsibility to oversee their progress and regularly upgrade and repair the units. Data collected this way will certainly allow players to deal with conditions on unknown planets. They cannot predict what surprises foreign systems hold, but thanks to the information gathered by robots, they can certainly prepare for some of the dangers. No human will come to your rescue, so you need to stay vigilant; keep your robot working and in the best shape possible."

Handyman Enginee: Build professional machines, which will help you survive in space; creating each robot requires an individual approach and proper planning: power supply, weight distribution or size of parts – these are only a fraction of the aspects to consider when getting down to your next construction.

Build professional machines, which will help you survive in space; creating each robot requires an individual approach and proper planning: power supply, weight distribution or size of parts – these are only a fraction of the aspects to consider when getting down to your next construction. Alien Planet Colonization: You will need the base and a command center to manage the work of your machines – all repairs and upgrades will also happen in here; since conditions on an alien planet are unpredictable, it's a good idea to create a facility where you will adapt your robots to new challenges.

You will need the base and a command center to manage the work of your machines – all repairs and upgrades will also happen in here; since conditions on an alien planet are unpredictable, it's a good idea to create a facility where you will adapt your robots to new challenges. Special Purposes Robots: The shape and parameters of an assembled robot should be adapted to the tasks they're assigned to; machines collecting raw materials will need drills, some of the research robots will do their job better from the sky, and those that will have to travel through hard-to-reach areas will certainly benefit from an extra pair of legs; remember – your survival depends on their smooth operation

The shape and parameters of an assembled robot should be adapted to the tasks they're assigned to; machines collecting raw materials will need drills, some of the research robots will do their job better from the sky, and those that will have to travel through hard-to-reach areas will certainly benefit from an extra pair of legs; remember – your survival depends on their smooth operation Work Automation: With progress and subsequent upgrades, you can decide how you will manage the work of your robots – are you going to control them fully, or will you give them some space and simply assign specific tasks to perform? The decision is yours.

