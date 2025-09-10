Posted in: CD Projekt Red, Game Hardware, Games, The Witcher, Video Games | Tagged:

Gunnar Reveals Two New Glasses Options For The Witcher Fans

Gunnar has revealed two new pairs of glasses with a gaming collaboration, as The Witcher will have an influence on your eyewear

Article Summary Gunnar teams up with CD Projekt Red to launch two Witcher-inspired glasses: White Wolf and Ciri.

White Wolf features a sleek silver aviator frame with Witcher signs and the Wolf School emblem.

Ciri design showcases brushed gold steel, Zireael sword motifs, and Crazy Horse leather accents.

Both pairs offer Gunnar's eye strain protection, prescription options, and collectible accessories.

Gunnar Optiks has partnered with CD Projekt Red for a brand new collaboration, as they have revealed two different pairs of glasses centered around The Witcher. As you can see here, they have created a pair called the White Wolf, inspired by Geralt of Rivia, while the other pair is simply called Ciri, and it doesn't take a lot of guesswork to know who they are inspired by. Both offer up a small range of options and can be done with prescription lenses, but only the White Wolf can be made for sunglasses. We have more details about boh for you here are they're on the market nopw for $100 each.

The Witcher White Wolf Glasses X Gunnar Optiks

The hunt begins. Introducing The Witcher White Wolf Glasses X Gunnar Optiks, with a sleek, silver aviator frame forged from premium stainless steel, featuring rugged leather-wrapped temples inspired by Geralt of Rivia's signature style. Minimalist yet bold, these glasses are adorned with deep laser-etched witcher signs and the iconic Wolf School emblem, symbolizing the power of a master monster slayer. Equipped with Gunnar's patented lens technology, they protect from digital eye strain for traversing the Continent in style. Each pair includes a custom microfiber cloth, a matching microfiber pouch, and a weathered leather-style glasses case embossed with the White Wolf medallion. Summon your inner witcher and sharpen your focus with this officially licensed product.

FEATURES

Brushed nickel bold aviator style in stainless steel and wrapped leather frame material

Flexible spring hinges

Gunnar patented lens technology

G-Shield lens coating: anti-reflective & smudge resistant

Blocks 100% UV

Officially licensed CD Projekt Red and The Witcher product

Included with Purchase Collectors Microfiber Cleaning Cloth Collectors Microfiber Pouch Collectors Case 12-month Manufacturer Warranty

Glasses Specifications Lens Width: 51 mm Nose: 18 mm Temple: 134 mm Weight: 1.12 ounces (without packaging)



The Witcher Ciri Glasses X Gunnar Optiks

Combine the best of Ciri's professionalism and adventurous spirit with The Witcher Ciri Glasses X Gunnar Optiks. These stylish and practical glasses are crafted from brushed gold stainless steel, have temples adorned with deep laser-etched Zireael sword motifs, and are decorated with Crazy Horse leather-wrapped accents. Engineered with Gunnar's patented lens technology, these glasses protect against digital eye strain for travelling the Continent in style.

FEATURES

Brushed gold round style in stainless steel and wrapped Crazy Horse leather frame material

Flexible spring hinges

Gunnar patented lens technology

G-Shield lens coating: anti-reflective and smudge-resistant

Blocks harmful blue light and 100% UV

Officially licensed CD Projekt Red and The Witcher product

Included with Purchase Collectors Microfiber Cleaning Cloth Collectors Microfiber Pouch Collectors Case 12-month Manufacturer Warranty



Glass Specifications Lens Width: 51 mm Nose: 18 mm Temple: 134 mm Weight: 1.09 ounces (without packaging)



