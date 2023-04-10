Lapras Gets A New Costume This Week In Pokémon GO Lapras will don a Blanche-themed costume this week in Pokémon GO. This will be part of the upcoming research-themed Mystic Hero event.

Here's what's happening in the new Mystic Hero event in Pokémon GO:

Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, April 17, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time. New release: Lapras wearing a Blanche-themed accessory will be available through a Special Research questline called A Mystic Hero. This is the only way to encounter Lapras, and it will be Shiny-capable. It does say "an encounter" implying we will only get one of these Lapras, meaning that those who get the Shiny will not get the standard.

Tasks that focus on evolving Pokémon and catching Pokémon will unlock Stardust and Evolution items, giving us more fodder to delete from our Item Bags when they fill up. Event bonus: Double XP for evolving Pokémon Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours Two guaranteed Candy XL for evolving Pokémon: This is big! Key into this one!



These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this April 2023:

March 28th – April 11th: Lugia

Incarnate Forme Landorus April 17th – May 2nd: Tapu Bulu with a Shiny release

The Raid Hours for the month of April 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

April 12th, 2023: Incarnate Forme Landorus, can be Shiny

Tapu Bulu, can be Shiny April 26th, 2023: Tapu Bulu, can be Shiny

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in the game this April 2023:

April 4th – April 11th: Mega Lopunny

Mega Blastoise April 17th – May 2nd: Mega Slowbro

Here are the events coming to the game in April 2023:

April 4th – April 10th, 2023: Spring into Spring

Elite Raids, likely Regieleki April 13th – April 17th, 2023: A Mystic Hero

April Community Day featuring Togetic April 20th – April 26th, 2023: Sustainability Week

Limited Research Day, focus Pokémon not yet revealed April 29th, 2023: Community Day Classic, focus Pokémon not yet revealed

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in April 2023:

April 11th, 2023: Shellder with double Candy for transferring, can be Shiny

Trapinch with double XP for evolving, cannot be Shiny April 25th, 2023: Tangela with double Stardust for catching, can be Shiny

Current Research Breakthrough encounters from March 2023 until June 1st, 2023:

Furfrou, can be Shiny

Goomy

Parasect

Pinsir, can be Shiny

Snorlax, can be Shiny

Gible, can be Shiny