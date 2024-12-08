Posted in: Games, Kalypso Media, Video Games | Tagged: Claymore Game Studios, Commandos: Origins

Commandos: Origins Pushed Back To March 2025

Commandos: Origins has had a chance of release date, as Kalypso Media will now release the game next year with a date set for March 2025

Article Summary Commandos: Origins' release delayed to March 2025, giving more time for development.

Experience tactical WWII gameplay across various missions in diverse global locations.

Master the art of stealth with six unique Commandos, each with distinct abilities.

Play solo or team up in 2-player co-op mode, with strategic planning essential for victory.

Kalypso Media and Claymore Game Studios revealed that Commandos: Origins has pushed its release date back, as the game will be out this Spring. The team has been teasing the game throughout 2024, the most recent being at Gamescom 2024, where they showed off more of the game's combat and gameplay, but no firm release date was set beyond the idea we might see it in 2024. Now we know the game will be released in March 2025, but a firm date has yet to be confirmed. We're assuming it's not set in stone in case they need to push it back again. So for now, we'll just have to wait until Spring 2025 to find out more.

Commandos: Origins

A gripping storyline sets the stage for a thrilling adventure filled with challenging missions and tactical stealth gameplay. With over ten missions across authentic historical locations, spanning the icy landscapes of the Arctic to the scorching sands of the African desert, you'll find yourself facing varied scenarios and diverse objectives. Each Commandos: Origins mission offers a fresh and engaging experience that keeps players eagerly anticipating each new challenge. The game offers an exhilarating real-time strategy gameplay experience, allowing players to harness the unique abilities of the Commandos, master the art of stealth, strike from the shadows, and vanish into the night before the enemy can react.

Challenging Real-Time Tactical Stealth Gameplay: Make the best use of your Commandos' unique abilities, infiltrate enemy facilities, and hit them where it hurts most before disappearing into the shadows.

Make the best use of your Commandos' unique abilities, infiltrate enemy facilities, and hit them where it hurts most before disappearing into the shadows. An Extraordinary Team: Featuring six infamous characters, each with their own storied history, banding together to form an extraordinary fighting force – the Commandos: Take control over Jack O'Hara "the Green Beret," Thomas "the Sapper" Hancock, Francis T. "the Sniper" Woolridge, Samuel "the Driver" Brooklyn, James "the Marine" Blackwood, and Rene "the Spy" Duchamp and lead them to success.

Featuring six infamous characters, each with their own storied history, banding together to form an extraordinary fighting force – the Commandos: Take control over Jack O'Hara "the Green Beret," Thomas "the Sapper" Hancock, Francis T. "the Sniper" Woolridge, Samuel "the Driver" Brooklyn, James "the Marine" Blackwood, and Rene "the Spy" Duchamp and lead them to success. Many Paths To Victory: The detailed, varied, and interactive environments offer multiple approaches to reaching your goal. Sneak, climb, drive in various vehicles, or hide and creep your way to mission success!

The detailed, varied, and interactive environments offer multiple approaches to reaching your goal. Sneak, climb, drive in various vehicles, or hide and creep your way to mission success! On Your Mark: A modern user experience with precise and intuitive controls enables you to control the commandos with expert precision. Coordinate complex actions simultaneously to overcome heavily fortified targets.

A modern user experience with precise and intuitive controls enables you to control the commandos with expert precision. Coordinate complex actions simultaneously to overcome heavily fortified targets. Fight On All Fronts: Play through more than ten missions in historically authentic WWII environments, spanning from the barren Arctic to the African desert, with a range of core and voluntary objectives that will require your full tactical expertise.

Play through more than ten missions in historically authentic WWII environments, spanning from the barren Arctic to the African desert, with a range of core and voluntary objectives that will require your full tactical expertise. There Is No I In Team: Take on missions with a friend in the 2-player cooperative multiplayer mode, either online or via local split-screen.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!