Posted in: Games, Mortal Kombat, Video Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: Mortal Kombat 1

Watch Omni-Man Fight Homelander In Mortal Kombat 1

Check out the latest video from Mortal Kombat 1 as they show off Homelander and Omni-Man fighting, as Homelander arrives as DLC.

Article Summary Witness Omni-Man vs Homelander in Mortal Kombat 1's thrilling new DLC battle!

Homelander from The Boys now available as early access in the Kombat Pack.

Mortal Kombat 1 introduces a fresh roster of classic and new fighters.

Get the Kombat Pack for DLC access to iconic characters and special skins.

Last week, WB Games and NetherRealm Studios released a new video showing off Omni-Man and Homelander face-off in Mortal Kombat 1. With Homelander joining the game this week, it seems only fitting to have two Amazon-related characters face off against each other in an epic confrontation. Enjoy the video as Homelander is available now in early access as a DLC character.

Omni-Man vs. Homelander

The epic Konfrontation brings together the two popular guest characters in brutal fashion, pitting Omni-Man, the Viltrumite warrior hungry for world domination, against Homelander, the most powerful being on the planet and the leader of The Seven. Depending on where loyalties lie, it's up to players to decide which fighter will win the ultimate showdown. Omni-Man, inspired by the Invincible comic book and Prime Video adult animated series, is currently available for Kombat Pack owners or as a standalone purchase. As featured in The Boys series on Amazon Prime Video, Homelander is available now as part of the early access period for Kombat Pack owners.

Mortal Kombat 1

Mortal Kombat 1 is the latest installment in the acclaimed Mortal Kombat videogame franchise developed by award-winning NetherRealm Studios. Introducing a reborn Mortal Kombat Universe with iconic heroes and villains reimagined as they've never been seen before, Mortal Kombat 1 features a wide-ranging cast of legendary fighters with all-new backstories, including Liu Kang, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, Kung Lao, Kitana, Mileena, Shang Tsung, Johnny Cage, Kenshi, Smoke, Rain, Li Mei, Tanya, Baraka, Geras, Reptile, Ashrah, Havik, General Shao, Sindel, Nitara, and Reiko, along with a separate roster of Kameo Fighters who can assist during matches. The Mortal Kombat 1 Kombat Pack includes the Jean-Claude Van Damme character skin for Johnny Cage (available now); one-week early access to six playable DLC characters – Omni-Man (available now), Quan Chi (available now), Peacemaker (available now), Ermac (available now), Homelander (available now), and Takeda Takahashi (release date to be confirmed); and five DLC Kameo Fighters. The Kombat Pack is available now as part of the Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition or can be purchased separately.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!