Company Of Heroes 3 Delayed Until February 2023

Relic Entertainment announced this morning that they have pushed Company Of Heroes 3 until February of 2023. The team revealed in a new blog a number of additions they have been making to the game, however, those changes come at a cost as the game's new release date has been changed from November 17th to February 23rd, 2023. We have the notes from the team below as well as a quote from Relic's GM about the push as we now wait to see what they have planned for development with he extra three months.

"Since the game was first revealed in July 2021, Relic has invited players to sign up to Company Of Heroes-Development, a community platform designed to receive feedback on all areas of the game. A lot of their valuable feedback has already been submitted, processed, and in many cases, implemented. Some of these features and improvements are revealed today.

Relic has made distinct improvements to its brand-new Dynamic Campaign Map, such as updating its new supply system, implementing a more aggressive AI, and seeing faster travel across the map through seaport and airport enhancements.

The studio has added a stronger focus on visual grit and details during battles, by improving shader technology and finetuning. Additionally, Relic has made significant changes to the overall lighting of CoH 3.

Relic has enhanced moment-to-moment gameplay by making changes to the camera positioning and providing clearer mini-map information. Improvements are also being made to the HUD layout and the overall theming of the UI.

Seeing players experiment with the Multiplayer Pre-Alpha in November 2021 really helped the developers make significant improvements on Battlegroups, their upgrade trees, units, and call-in abilities.

Relic has reviewed and improved parts of the voice-over lines to ensure they are authentic to specific characters and their native accents featured in the game."

"Working with the CoH-Dev community over the last years has been an invaluable experience, and we're immensely grateful for all of their contributions to Company Of Heroes 3 so far", said Justin Dowdeswell, General Manager at Relic Entertainment. "We want to deliver the biggest and most immersive game in our franchise's history, which means we need a bit more time for bug fixing, balancing, and polishing to ensure our players have a fantastic experience at launch."