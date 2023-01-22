Company Of Heroes 3 Shows Off The British In Latest Trailer Get a better look at the British soldiers and their commonwelth in the latest trailer for Company Of Heroes 3, coming this February.

SEGA and Relic Entertainment released a new trailer for Company Of Heroes 3 this past week, delving more into the British side of the war. The trailer, which you can see down at the bottom, highlights the British forces in all their glory as they fight across multiple fields with a variety of weapons used for the first time during World War I. Enjoy the trailer as the game is still set to be released on February 23rd, 2023.

"The legendary strategy franchise is back! Company Of Heroes 3 is the ultimate package of action, tactics, and strategy. Take charge in the heat of real-time battle, then command as a General guiding the overall campaign where every decision matters. ​Overwhelm your opponents with new and familiar factions, units, and international Battlegroups. Command ground, air, and naval forces and build supply lines to crush enemy advances on the new Dynamic Campaign Map – no two playthroughs are ever alike! Play at your own pace across campaign and skirmish modes before diving into the blistering multiplayer action. Discover the untold stories of a stunning Mediterranean theatre, featuring next-generation destructible environments, all powered by Relic's proprietary Essence Engine."

"Experience the biggest single-player campaign in franchise history. The new Dynamic Campaign Map delivers full 'sandbox-style' gameplay, allowing players to command the overall war effort and experience an unprecedented level of strategic choice. ​Establish vital supply lines before deploying rear guard defenses to secure your advance. Launch air and naval strikes to weaken and scatter enemy forces or liberate a nearby town to develop a Partisan spy network. Choose your forces and upgrade your veteran companies to match your playstyle. Meanwhile, the optional Full Tactical Pause feature allows players total control over the pacing of single-player action. Plan your attacks, then effortlessly queue up lethal precision plays that will give you the edge in battle."