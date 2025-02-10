Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Heroes of Mount Dragon, RuniQ

Heroes Of Mount Dragon Releases New Free Demo

Heroes Of Mount Dragon has a brand-new playable demo available on PC via Steam, as the game will be released later this year

Article Summary New demo for Heroes of Mount Dragon is available on Steam, offering a nostalgic beat 'em up experience.

Choose from eight dragon-morphing heroes with unique skills and unleash devastating attacks.

Enjoy co-op and competitive modes with friends locally or online across platforms.

Vibrant 2D realms mix with 3D graphics, creating a colorful cartoon-like adventure.

Indie game developer and publisher RuniQ has released a brand new free demo for their upcoming title, Heroes of Mount Dragon. This is a bit of a throwback to fighting beat 'em up titles, as you can choose up to four heroes in a co-op battle to save this fantasy world from evil bosses. The demo is available on Steam right now, as we have more info and a trailer here for you to check out.

Heroes of Mount Dragon

Heroes of Mount Dragon is a nostalgic blend of fantasy and colorful Saturday morning cartoons with hand-drawn 2D realms and textures seamlessly integrated into a vibrant 3D environment. Players can experience thrilling side-scrolling action in this fast-paced brawler, selecting from an array of dragon-morphing heroes and battles alongside or against friends, both locally or online. These heroes unleash unique powerful abilities, utilize strategic power-ups and even sabotage opponents with mischievous curses!

Frantic Beat 'Em Up: Eight Unique Dragon-Morphing Heroes, each with their own unique skill sets and combos. Players can transform into a powerful dragon that can unleash devastating attacks. Players unlock powerful upgrades to level up during their progress through the adventure.

Eight Unique Dragon-Morphing Heroes, each with their own unique skill sets and combos. Players can transform into a powerful dragon that can unleash devastating attacks. Players unlock powerful upgrades to level up during their progress through the adventure. Collaborate or Compete in Varied Game Modes: Play on the couch or online co-op with or against friends on all platforms. Enjoy the adventure and arcade mode with up to three friends, or challenge them in the competitive mode, trying to become THE best hero of Mount Dragon.

Play on the couch or online co-op with or against friends on all platforms. Enjoy the adventure and arcade mode with up to three friends, or challenge them in the competitive mode, trying to become THE best hero of Mount Dragon. Use Powerups to Help You Win or Curse Other Players: Acquire powerups to help face the onslaught of monsters. Use a variety of devious curses to mess with rivals—electrify them, shrink them or flip their controls.

Acquire powerups to help face the onslaught of monsters. Use a variety of devious curses to mess with rivals—electrify them, shrink them or flip their controls. Colorful Artistic Style and Tongue-in-cheek Attitude: Vibrant 2D realms, crafted with numerous unique hand-drawn textures, are seamlessly integrated into a 3D environment. Feels like a modern-day Saturday morning cartoon with a light-hearted tone that doesn't take itself (too) seriously

