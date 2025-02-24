Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Conquest Dark, Eldritch Sword Games, Mad Mushroom

Conquest Dark Announces Early Access Release Date

Conquest Dark has been confirmed for Early Access release on Steam in late April, but before that, the game has a free Steam Next Fest demo

Article Summary Conquest Dark hits Early Access on April 30, 2025, offering ARPG thrills to Steam players.

Embrace Dark Rituals, mastering legendary classes with unique powers and strategies.

Build god-slaying abilities, craft potent weapons, and customize your path to victory.

Battles await with cosmic horrors and undead armies in a savage sword & sorcery world.

Indie game developer Eldritch Sword Games and publisher Mad Mushroom have confirmed the Early Access release date for Conquest Dark. The survivors-like ARPG action title has been confirmed for Early Access on April 30, 2025, giving Steam players their first crack at the build. Before that, as it is with a lot of games this week, they have a free demo out for Steam Next Fest. You can read more below before trying the demo out for yourself.

Conquest Dark

237 years after the Black Planet's arrival, humanity stands on the brink of annihilation. The undead armies have laid waste to the kingdoms of mankind, the Cosmic Gods have fallen, and the Primordial Ones have awakened from their ancient slumber. Now, champions and criminals alike perform Dark Rituals to face the very forces that brought civilization to its knees.

Venture into haunting environments where cosmic horror meets primal savagery. Choose your path from legendary classes like the untamed Barbarians of the Lion, the divine Oathkeepers, or the mysterious Acolytes of Kuu, each mastering unique powers against the darkness. Instant Action RPG Gratification: Unlock your power fantasy through intense Rritual runs. Begin as a feeble grunt and discover devastating builds as you progress. Every Rritual delivers the satisfying progression curve of an ARPG in concentrated form, each run bringing you closer to legend status.

Unlock your power fantasy through intense Rritual runs. Begin as a feeble grunt and discover devastating builds as you progress. Every Rritual delivers the satisfying progression curve of an ARPG in concentrated form, each run bringing you closer to legend status. Forge Godslaying Builds: Discover eldritch abilities, equip legendary armor, and wield unique weapons from fallen champions. Enhance your arsenal and craft builds worthy of slaying gods. Theory-craft your way to godhood with deep customization and endless possibilities.

Discover eldritch abilities, equip legendary armor, and wield unique weapons from fallen champions. Enhance your arsenal and craft builds worthy of slaying gods. Theory-craft your way to godhood with deep customization and endless possibilities. Conquer The Darkness: Battle through diverse environments filled with unique challenges and fearsome mini-bosses. Face deadly creatures, undead armies, and fallen heroes in your quest to uncover the secrets of The Black Planet.

Battle through diverse environments filled with unique challenges and fearsome mini-bosses. Face deadly creatures, undead armies, and fallen heroes in your quest to uncover the secrets of The Black Planet. Savage Sword & Sorcery: Experience a brutal realm of sword & sorcery inspired by the greatest dark fantasy classics of old. Ancient powers and cosmic horrors lurk in every cursed ruin and fallen kingdom.

