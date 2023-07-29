Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cook Serve Delicious, Vertigo Gaming

Cook, Serve, Delicious: Re-Mustard! Announced For PC & Consoles

Vertigo Gaming has revealed the ultimate in culinary gaming is back and remastered, as Cook, Serve, Delicious: Re-Mustard! arrives in 2024.

Get back in the kitchen, Chef! A remastered version of a modern cooking game has been announced as we're getting Cook, Serve, Delicious: Re-Mustard! Indie game developer and publisher Vertigo Gaming confined this week they are releasing this enhanced version of the original Cook, Serve, Delicious!, with all the content from the original and a ton of new extras to keep you busy in the kitchen, trying to turn every place you work into a five-star location. We got more details on the game below, as it will be released sometime in 2024 for both PC and consoles.

Get ready for a new take on the classic original Cook, Serve, Delicious! game — Cook, Serve, Delicious: Re-Mustard! is a brand-new title featuring everything you loved about the original classic, plus a slew of new features and updates. One of the few hardcore restaurant sims in existence, Cook, Serve, Delicious! is a deceptively easy game to learn but incredibly challenging to master as you progress through your career from owning a terrible zero-star cafe into a five-star world-famous restaurant. Bathe in the sights, sounds, and story of Cook Serve Forever, a narrative cooking game where you serve delicious recipes to the hungry masses of Helianthus. Play your way with perks that dynamically change the difficulty while you help Nori and her partner Brie make it big in the culinary world!

An all-new campaign that includes brand new emails and story elements to tie it into the events of Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! and Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!

A new Typing Mode tests your typing skills as you flex your IPMs—Ingredients Per Minute—typing out each ingredient in this frantic new way to play CSD!

Re-balanced difficulties ranging from Chill to Extreme!

All new art and expanded music by the original composer, Jonathan Geer

All 30 classic foods are back with new recipes and ingredients, plus ten brand-new foods

Classic local co-op Chef/Expediter mode and a new split-screen mode

New campaign side quests and surprises!

Brand new 60fps code base

