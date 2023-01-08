Cooler Master Reveals Multiple Products During CES 2023

During CES 2023, Cooler Master showed off some new chairs coming to their line, offering a few different experiences.

Cooler Master unveiled a few new items at CES 2023 this week, including some brand-new gaming chair setups for different experiences. As you can see from the images below, they have revealed three new chairs they're adding to their line. One of them is a luxury option called the ORB X, the second is a haptic chair with the Synk X, and the third is a racing rig with the Dyn X. All three are designed to be a lifestyle brand change for the company due out sometime in 2023. You can read up on all three below, per their promotion during the event.

Credit: Cooler Master

The Cooler Master ORB X

The Cooler Master ORB X, a fully immersive multi-purpose station, is the ultimate work, entertainment, and gaming experience with a new level of immersion, comfort and luxury. ORB X elevates the user's visual, audio and comfort in a semi-enclosed space for a premium user experience. Its automated motorized shuttle dome, compatibility with a triple-monitor setup, built-in surround sound speakers and a newly designed ergonomic recliner for customized comfort, is the premium environment where users stay focused, relax and become totally immersed in their experience.

The Synk X Haptic Chair

The Cooler Master Synk X, a cross-platform immersive haptic chair, creates a new way of experiencing the gaming world by amplifying play for a lifelike entertainment experience. By converting sound waves into vibrations and providing real-time tactile experiences, Synk X enables users to feel their environment in virtual reality. Cross-platform compatibility ensures easy set up and enjoyment. Its ergonomic design featuring adjustable parts, and a built-in battery for high mobility, makes immersive entertainment possible for any game, anytime, anywhere.

The Dyn X Racing Rig

The Cooler Master Dyn X is not only for the casual gamer but also for those mastering car racing. Inspired by professional racing, it provides accurate driving response with professional-tested performance. It offers an opportunity to become immersed in speed even when away from tracks. A rigid construction, a focus on compatibility, and easy adjustability makes the Dyn X appeal to all drivers. Most importantly, Formula and GT style racing make Dyn X the best solution for users to experience the ultimate in lifelike professional car racing.

