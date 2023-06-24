Posted in: Games, Humble Bundle, Video Games | Tagged: Coral Island, Humble Games

Coral Island Releases New Charity DLC With The Ocean Guardian Pack

Coral Island is getting a new DLC pack next month, with 100% of the proceeds going toward Coral Guardian and their oceanic efforts.

Humble Games and Stairway Games have revealed a new limited-time DLC pack this week for Coral Island, working to benefit a new charity. The Ocean Guardian Pack is a special charity DLC that will provide you with some new cosmetics for your character in the ocean farming sim, as 100% of the proceeds from the pack will go toward Coral Guardian. If you're not familiar with the organization, they are a non-profit with a mission focused on protecting and restoring coral ecosystems worldwide. The DLC will be available from July 11th until August 8th, as we have more info and a few quotes about it below.

"The Ocean Guardian Pack is released in partnership with Coral Guardian, a non-profit organization whose mission is to protect and restore coral ecosystems worldwide, by working hand in hand with local communities who depend on them. The partnership offers players a unique opportunity to contribute to the protection of oceanic habitats both in game and globally with 100% of publisher Humble Games' and developer Stairway Games' proceeds from each sale benefiting Coral Guardian. Additionally, by purchasing the Ocean Guardian Pack through Steam or the Windows Store, players not only contribute to the conservation efforts but also gain exclusive in-game items. Unlock the Ocean Guardian Outfit, along with a special themed Ocean Guardian Chest storage item and Ocean Guardian Scarecrow item for use in your current playthrough and future playthroughs of the PC version of Coral Island, out now in Early Access. By raising awareness and funds through the Ocean Guardian Pack, Humble Games and Stairway Games hope to expand the game's impact and promote real-world change."

"It's an honor to be partnering with Humble Games and Stairway Games and to have their support in our efforts to save our oceans," said Coco Tamlyn, Coral Guardian Director. "This collaboration and generous contribution will allow us to combine the power of gaming and conservation to continue raising awareness and safeguarding our beautiful waters."

"We're thrilled to partner with Coral Guardian to contribute to the global restoration and protection of vital marine habitats," said Kamini Tiwari, Vice President of Social Impact, Humble Games. "Coral Island invites players to have a hand in the conservation and protection of virtual coral reefs – our work with Coral Guardian helps bring these efforts to life. Together, we can make a positive impact on our environment and inspire others to take action."

