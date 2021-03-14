Coromon Gets A New Trailer During The Game Dev Direct

Freedom Games took time during the Game Dev Direct showcase this weekend to show off a brand new trailer for Coromon. We haven't seen a ton of the game other than the little bits and pieces the developers at TRAGsoft have been putting out. This new features trailer, while short, at least gives us a better idea of how the game plays, as well as a bit of the storyline which is mysterious and filled with cuteness and emojis. All while we tip-toe around the idea that this is basically a Pokémon game with different mechanics. Enjoy the trailer as we wait for a proper release date for the game beyond Q3 2021.

Coromon is a modern monster taming game with retro pixelart. Coromon brings an immersive storyline, strategic turn-based combat and challenging puzzles to a classic genre. Use powerful moves to take down your opponent's Squad. Use your skills to poison, stun or damage your opponent with an arsenal of available skills. In the region of Velua where Humans and Coromon live in harmony, a shady organization is on the verge of releasing a dark power upon the world. Will they succeed in their evil plans, or can they still be stopped? Step into the role of a young hero joining the technologically advanced organisation of Lux Solis. Gather your favorite Coromon to create a powerful squad. Together with your Coromon, you'll have to train, fight and puzzle your way through an adventure-filled world! A compelling story: Coromon is a story driven game with an interesting plot, revolving around a trainer who just started working for Lux Solis.

Coromon is a story driven game with an interesting plot, revolving around a trainer who just started working for Lux Solis. Difficulty levels: You can select your own difficulty. Whether you want to take it easy, play the normal experience, or want to try out the hard or insane difficulty, everyone can choose how they want to play.

You can select your own difficulty. Whether you want to take it easy, play the normal experience, or want to try out the hard or insane difficulty, everyone can choose how they want to play. Epic boss battles: There are six Titans known to exist in Velua, which hold immense powers. These battles will put you and your Coromon to the ultimate test of strength.

There are six Titans known to exist in Velua, which hold immense powers. These battles will put you and your Coromon to the ultimate test of strength. Challenging puzzles: Each of the Titans is hidden away in its own dungeon. Reaching them will not be easy! You will be put to the test with innovating and challenging puzzles.

Each of the Titans is hidden away in its own dungeon. Reaching them will not be easy! You will be put to the test with innovating and challenging puzzles. Stat customisation: Every Coromon is unique, but also every trainer. After gaining enough XP, your Coromon will earn bonus stat points, which you can distribute over its stats as you see fit. Train that glass cannon you've always dreamed about, or the ultimate tank Coromon.

Every Coromon is unique, but also every trainer. After gaining enough XP, your Coromon will earn bonus stat points, which you can distribute over its stats as you see fit. Train that glass cannon you've always dreamed about, or the ultimate tank Coromon. Character customisation: Create your own unique character from hundreds of clothing assets, hairstyles and hats. During the game, you will be able to update your appearance by finding more items, or by visiting the local hairdresser or tanning salloon.

Create your own unique character from hundreds of clothing assets, hairstyles and hats. During the game, you will be able to update your appearance by finding more items, or by visiting the local hairdresser or tanning salloon. 120+ animated Coromon: The Velua region is filled with over 120 animated Coromon for you to catch and train, so that everyone can put together their favorite squad.

The Velua region is filled with over 120 animated Coromon for you to catch and train, so that everyone can put together their favorite squad. Unique regions to explore: Velua consists of many different climates, which all have their unique look and feel. Every new town or route you visit will give a completely new atmosphere.

Velua consists of many different climates, which all have their unique look and feel. Every new town or route you visit will give a completely new atmosphere. Beautiful visuals: Coromon features stunning modernised pixelart visuals inspired by classics of the rpg genre.

Coromon features stunning modernised pixelart visuals inspired by classics of the rpg genre. Original soundtrack with 50+ tracks: An inspiring soundtrack by Davi Vasc, inspired by music from the genre's greatest soundtracks. The soundtrack includes unique tracks for each area, emphasizing the surroundings of the player.

An inspiring soundtrack by Davi Vasc, inspired by music from the genre's greatest soundtracks. The soundtrack includes unique tracks for each area, emphasizing the surroundings of the player. Multiple saveslots: We offer two saveslots and an autosave functionality, so that you can try multiple playthroughs without losing your valuable savedata.

https://youtu.be/1jQeturdIZI Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Coromon Features Trailer (https://youtu.be/1jQeturdIZI)