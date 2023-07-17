Posted in: CORSAIR, Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: drop, gaming

CORSAIR Acquires Gaming Peripheral Company Drop

CORSAIR has expanded its own gaming peripheral line as the company announced they have acquired Drop as part of its portfolio.

CORSAIR will be looking to expand in the world of gaming peripherals as they revealed this morning they have acquired the company Drop. Unlike previous acquisitions, Drop will remain a separate brand within the company and will continue to uphold all of its existing warranties, purchases, and customer support requests. No financials were released, but as far as we can tell, there will be no layoffs or management changes, and everything currently being operated by them will continue to be handled directly by the team at Drop. We got more info on the acquisition below.

"Founded in 2011, Drop (formerly known as Massdrop) develops and sells a portfolio of peripherals and enthusiast products, with the majority of its business coming from customized "DIY" keyboards, aftermarket designer keycaps, and desktop accessories. Drop leveraged the insights of its members to develop its current collection of over 120 colorful, classic, and iconic sets offering an incredible degree of personalization to mechanical keyboard users from all walks of life. It recently expanded its portfolio to include a range of so-called Battlestation products to offer an even wider assortment of designer products for the desk and workspace. Past Drop partnerships have included officially licensed The Lord of The Rings and Marvel Infinity Saga keycaps, with the Drop community voting on new color schemes and concepts to continuously deliver fresh and in-demand styles."

"Personalized Keyboards that can be modified by the consumer is one of the fastest growing trends in the gaming peripheral space. Drop has proven to be one of the leaders in this space, and with Corsair's global footprint, we expect to grow the Drop brand worldwide significantly. We are also excited to be able to offer specialized Corsair and Elgato products to the enthusiast community that Drop is engaged with." said Andy Paul, Founder and CEO of CORSAIR.

"CORSAIR is the ideal partner to help Drop grow and continue to fulfill its purpose of creating amazing community-driven products," said Jef Holove, CEO of Drop. "With a worldwide sales and logistics footprint, we'll be able to make Drop products more widely available, faster, while retaining the enthusiast-led product development that has seen millions of fans trust Drop for their setup and hardware."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!