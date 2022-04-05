CORSAIR Announces New Cooling Unit & Capture Card

CORSAIR revealed a new pair of products this week as they have a new hardline cooling unit as well as a new capture card through Elgato. First, the company has released an entirely new line of hardline CPU custom cooling kits, as they have introduced Hydro X Series. This includes the iCUE XH303i RGB PRO, the iCUE XH305i RGB PRO, and the XH305i RGB PRO. Each one prices out for what you need and offers different types of performance for each device. Meanwhile, the Elgato capture care is the HD60 X, which is a massive improvement on the more recent S+ design, which they're currently selling at $500. We have more info on both items below as they're available in the company's shop right now.

The XH303i RGB PRO and XH305i RGB PRO deliver all the necessary components for powerful CPU cooling in one box, in either black or white. An XC7 RGB PRO CPU Water Block, compatible with Intel LGA 1700/1200 and AMD AM4 processors, keeps your CPU temperatures down with more than 110 micro-cooling fins under a nickel-plated copper cold plate. Both kits disperse heat through a 30mm-thick XR5 360mm performance radiator, and contain all the hardline tubing and fittings you need, along with an included cutting/bending kit for making beautiful bends. For systems short on space, the XH303i RGB PRO is powered by a compact XD3 RGB Pump/Reservoir Combo featuring a high-performance DDC PWM pump, with airflow driven by three SP120 RGB ELITE fans with AirGuide technology to concentrate airflow through a high-density radiator. The XH305i RGB PRO ups the ante with a larger XD5 RGB Pump/Reservoir Combo and three gorgeous QL120 RGB fans equipped with 34 RGB LEDs each. Both kits come with a liter of clear, pre-mixed XL8 Performance Coolant and an included iCUE controller for easy, automated control of your fan and pump speeds and RGB lighting. Lastly, the Hydro X Series XM2 Water Block in white also launches today. Easily fitting to a compatible M.2 SSD (2280), the XM2 connects to your loop with two standard G1/4" thread connector fittings. Now you can keep your SSD in the loop for lower temperatures and reduced thermal throttling, even in an all-white build. The XM2 is also available pre-installed on a CORSAIR SSD in the MP600 PRO XT Hydro X Edition.

Building on the acclaimed HD60 S+, HD60 X features all-new architecture with rear ports to keep cables out of sight. The palm-sized, plug-and-play device connects to a console and sends video to both a gaming display and PC. You can then play high-fidelity games while livestreaming to Twitch or YouTube in Full HD 1080p60 quality, while simultaneously recording 1080p60 HDR10 footage to your hard drive. Instant Gameview technology syncs your broadcast with your gameplay, allowing you to monitor your capture feed with ultra-low latency. HD60 X ushers in state-of-the-art passthrough technology for capturing your gameplay without compromising your next-gen gaming experience, so the latest PlayStation and Xbox titles can be enjoyed to the fullest in 4K60 HDR10 quality. HD60 X also features cutting-edge Variable Refresh Rate passthrough for ultra-smooth gaming without lag, stuttering, or screen tearing on compatible VRR displays. For competitive players with high-frame-rate monitors, HD60 X offers lightning-fast HFR passthrough for fast-paced gaming in 1080p240 or 1440p120. 4K Capture Utility (4KCU), Elgato's powerful yet easy-to-use game capture software, is custom-built for creators looking to record without limitations. 4KCU captures all content – gameplay, cutscenes, soundtrack, chat – in high-resolution 1080p60 HDR10 or 4K30 quality with pristine 48kHz audio. If 4KCU is not set to record, Flashback Recording automatically caches several hours of gameplay so you can slide back in time to capture retroactively. Live Commentary enables you to save your voice as a separate track and adjust levels on the fly. To record while broadcasting live, Stream Link technology outputs HD60 X's native feed to 4KCU and third-party broadcast software like OBS Studio, so you can record clean, clutter-free gameplay while streaming with overlays, alerts, etc.