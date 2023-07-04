Posted in: CORSAIR, Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Elgato, Stream Deck

CORSAIR Has Made Elgato Stream Deck Free For Mobile

CORSAIR has made it so you can get the mobile version of the Elgato Stream Deck for free, however, it now comes with subscriptions.

CORSAIR has made a change to the way streamers can work with the Elgato Stream Deck, as they have made the mobile version of it free to download. The team have changed things up in their digital system as they have now provided those with mobile devices a way to utilize Stream Deck Mobile for their streaming needs. However, it is a basic version o the program with a lot of the meat of the standard version moved to subscription services. Those wishing to get more than the basics out of it can subscribe to Stream Deck Mobile Pro for $3 monthly or $25 annually or can make a one-off lifetime purchase for $50. That said, the basic version does still work well if you're only looking for the needs of a switcher, available now via iOS. Here's more info from the company on the change.

"Stream Deck Mobile is now iPadOS native, taking full advantage of the device's large screen. With iPad multitasking, users can run Stream Deck Mobile alongside their favorite apps and websites, or even run two Stream Deck Mobile keypads side-by-side — giving them access to as many as 128 keys at once (Pro subscription required). Above all, customization is at the heart of today's update. Users can now switch between dark and light mode, control keypad rotation, and explore community plugins and profiles on Elgato Marketplace. And with Stream Deck Mobile Pro, they can even change the number and layout of their keys — plus personalize the app's appearance with custom faceplates or images from their camera roll."

"Stream Deck is so much more than just a physical device," said Christiane Göhring, Team Lead for Mobile Development at Elgato. "It's a powerful ecosystem that enables millions of users across practically any workflow. With this update, we're excited to bring that same technology to the virtual space, making it easier than ever for anyone to streamline tasks and save time using the iPhone or iPad they already know and love — all for free."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!