CORSAIR Launches First 4K60 Webcam: Elgato Facecam Pro

CORSAIR has launched a brand new webcam from their Elgato brand as they present the first 4K60 version in the Facecam Pro. This latest model is basically designed to be your all-in-one camera for streaming and content creation needs, as it presents a remarkable image that looks and feels like a professional camera. Which is honestly what they needed for a few years now ever since the Elgato Stream Deck has given people the ability to have their own TV studio in their homes. You can read more on it from the company as we have snippets of info below, but if you're looking to buy, it will run you $300.

"Facecam Pro features the studio-grade f/2.0 21 mm Elgato Autofocus Lens, which can also be set manually within a focus range of 10 cm / 4 in. to infinity. A field of view up to 90 degrees allows for wide studio shots or group video calls, while the state-of-the-art, large area 1/1.8" SONY STARVIS™ Sensor captures exceptional detail, even when using effects like pan, tilt, and zoom, or when lighting is suboptimal. Rounding off the webcam's high-end performance is Elgato's latest image signal processor, a powerhouse of a chip that is responsible for encoding and streaming 4K60 video via USB 3.0 with ultra-low latency – all while facilitating instant light correction, automatic noise reduction, and a slew of other nano-computations that deliver phenomenal video quality in any setting. Even when using apps that do not support 4K60 video input, the processor applies an advanced algorithm that turns raw 4K60 video into 1080p60 video, allowing you to stream better-looking Full HD video than you would with a standard 1080p webcam."

"Elgato once again offers an exemplary software-enhanced user experience in the form of Camera Hub, which gives you DSLR-like control of settings such as field of view, exposure, and white balance. Cinematic PTZ effects – namely pan, tilt, and zoom – can be applied without pixilation thanks to Facecam Pro's powerful sensor and ISP, while creators with GeForce RTX GPUs can benefit from NVIDIA Broadcast integration, which enables AI-powered effects like background replacement and cinematic background blur. With one mouse click, Camera Hub settings are saved directly to Facecam Pro for instant recall when restarting or switching computers. Like all Elgato software, Camera Hub works with Stream Deck for instant, tactile control of camera settings, and integration with your entire audiovisual setup. The Camera Hub plugin, updated for Facecam Pro and available today on the Stream Deck Store, enables you to trigger preset pan, tilt, and zoom transitions by simply tapping a key on Stream Deck."