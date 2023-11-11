Posted in: CORSAIR, Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: K70 CORE SE, Keyboard

CORSAIR Launches K70 CORE SE Gaming Keyboard

CORSAIR has an all new gaming keyboard design on the market as they launched the K70 CORE SE with some cool colorway options.

CORSAIR has a new gaming keyboard out on the market this week with some awesome options, as they have revealed the K70 CORE SE. This new mechanical design comes with the company's MLX Red linear mechanical switches, sound-dampening features, and the same performance as their K70 CORE line. All with three different colorway options that will give you a chance to personalize it down to the desk mat underneath. We have more info on it for you below as it's currently selling for $110 on their website and at select retailers.

"The K70 CORE SE is built to be sustainable too – both for the planet and for your setup. The keyboard's sturdy bottom case is constructed with 85% post-consumer recycled materials, making it the most eco-friendly gaming keyboard CORSAIR has ever produced. The durable aluminum top plate and tough PBT dye-sublimated keycaps ensure the K70 CORE SE will withstand years of gaming without wearing down. The same premium features that made CORSAIR K70 keyboards world-famous are found in the K70 CORE SE. The multi-function dial can be set to adjust volume, RGB brightness, zoom, and more with just a quick turn, and the programmable media button makes it easy to instantly control your music and video. These buttons, as well as RGB lighting, are easily set in CORSAIR iCUE software, with the option to save your custom settings on up to five onboard profiles to always have at the ready, wherever your games take you."

"K70 CORE SE comes equipped with CORSAIR MLX Red linear mechanical switches, which offer a finely-tuned typing experience reviewers describe as "absolutely sublime."* These pre-lubricated switches ensure silky smooth key travel and are tightly constructed to reduce stem wobble. The result is reliable, satisfying actuation for up to an astounding 70 million keystrokes. Two layers of sound-dampening foam eliminate annoying clacks, echoes, and pings as well, instead delivering softened, subdued acoustics that pleasantly surprise you every time you type. A trio of limited-edition keycap and mouse pad bundles also launches today exclusively from the CORSAIR webstore. These bundles include a specially designed MM350 PRO Extended XL 930mm x 400mm mouse pad with spill-proof stain-resistant micro weave and PBT dye-sublimated keycaps in three inspired designs: White Cherry Blossom, Steel Azure, and Steel Crimson."

