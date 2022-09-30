CORSAIR Launches The Elgato Wave DX Microphone

CORSAIR has revealed a new product from the Elgato line as they have a new mic and monitor with the Wave DX Microphone. This is a brand new dynamic mic specifically designed for live broadcasting with an XLR interface to bring you some of the best audio quality you can get while still working with a USB design. The audio interface and dial allow you to control the audio with ease, coupled with the Clipguard tech that helps create a crisp and clear sound every time. You can read more about it from the team below as it is currently being sold for $100 on their website.

Built from the ground up to reproduce precise vocals without coloration, Wave DX captures clean audio to make it easier than ever for creators to sculpt their sonic signature with effects and EQ. The wide cardioid polar pattern picks up lifelike lows and detailed highs while rejecting unwanted background noise. An internal pop filter reduces pops and hisses caused by plosive speech sounds,while steel construction reduces internal noise artifacts and protects the capsule. A removable logo can be mounted on the left or right of the microphone and rotated to look right on camera, while the included mono mount prevents a connected XLR cable from jamming.

When paired with the Wave XLR microphone interface (available as a bundle on elgato.com), Wave DX integrates with Elgato's powerful Wave Link software mixer, allowing creators to blend their mic feed with multiple audio sources, create sub mixes, and add third-party VST effects, including EQ, compression, or reverb. Creators with GeForce RTX GPUs can also benefit from NVIDIA Broadcast integration, which enables AI-powered noise and room echo removal effects that dramatically improve audio quality. Like all Elgato software, Wave Link integrates perfectly with Stream Deck to give you instant, tactile control of your entire audio workflow. Wave XLR also makes controlling Wave DX easy thanks to a silent capacitive mute button and multifunctional control dial, while Elgato's lauded Clipguard technology prevents sound distortion when input levels peak.