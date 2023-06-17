Posted in: CORSAIR, Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: corsair, gaming

CORSAIR Unveils Its New Darkstar Wireless Gaming Mouse

CORSAIR has a brand new gaming mouse out on the market this week as they have presented the Darkstar Wireless Gaming Mouse

CORSAIR has launched a brand new gaming mouse on the market this week, as players now have the Darkstar Wireless to pick up. This particular model was designed to be versatile, as you can set it up for casual office use and then switch over to gaming in an instant. They've given this design a few changes compared to the rest of their line, including a unique side button configuration for easy programming and execution. You can read more about the mouse below as it's currently on sale via their website for $170.

"With an astounding 15 programmable buttons, Darkstar puts all your spells and actions within easy reach, including a perfectly situated six-button side cluster that puts a half-dozen buttons around a central textured grip. Your thumb is now utilized for maximum effectiveness and control, while reducing strain during long gaming sessions. Darkstar has the wireless connectivity options to let you play the way you want, without compromising speed or responsiveness. Experience 2,000Hz hyper-polling over sub-1ms Slipstream Wireless, or connect to a host of devices with versatile Bluetooth. Darkstar's long-lasting battery puts you in the game up to 80 hours at a time, and you can keep the battle going while you charge when plugged in via USB."

"When you need to rely on your mouse against the strongest enemies, Darkstar is more than up to the task. Its ultra-accurate CORSAIR Marksman 26,000 DPI optical sensor tracks every movement and mouse flick with pinpoint precision, and is customizable in single DPI steps. Darkstar comes armed with spring-loaded CORSAIR QuickStrike buttons, enabling you to click in rapid-fire succession without a millisecond's delay, all registered on instantaneous optical switches. High-level players need to program their mice to their exact specifications, and players of any skill level want to program Darkstar's amazing RGB. That's where powerful CORSAIR iCUE software comes in. With the newly redesigned iCUE 5.0, you can personalize your mouse's RGB lighting effects, set DPI, assign macros, surface calibrate the sensor, and more. Save your settings to five onboard profiles, for convenient access no matter where you're playing."

