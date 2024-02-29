Posted in: CORSAIR, Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: M75 Wireless

CORSIAR Launches The New M75 Wireless Gaming Mouse

CORSAIR has a new version of their M75 line of gaming mice, as they have introduced the M75 Wireless this week, on sale right now.

CORSAIR debuted a brand new model of their gaming mouse lineup today with the reveal of the new M75 Wireless in multiple forms. The new version takes the same design as the M75 Air introduced a short time ago, but now with a slightly more comfortable grip, a lightweight design, and all of the usual upgrades you would expect from the company when debuting the next version of one of their products. We have more info from the company below, as you can get the wireless version in Black or White for $130.

CORSAIR M75 Wireless

The meticulously sculpted M75 mouse design glides into the spotlight once again, with an unwavering focus on precision and ergonomics. M75 series mice are uniquely shaped from the ground up to comprise some of the most thoughtfully crafted gaming mice available. At 74g and 89g respectively, M75 and M75 Wireless are lightweight and agile enough to make deft flicks and micro-adjustments. Each mouse sports a true ambidextrous shape, with swappable magnetic side buttons to support both right- and left-handed gameplay, programmable in CORSAIR iCue software. With iCue you can also customize the sleek two-zone RGB lighting to create a look and style that caters to every player.

Available in white and black, M75 Wireless grants gamers wireless freedom to play without sacrificing a nanosecond of latency. Actions transmit with virtually zero lag over ultra-fast and reliable sub-1ms Slipstream Wireless. Long-lasting battery life lets you compete for up to 210 hours via Bluetooth, and you can keep playing in USB-wired mode while your mouse charges. These powerhouse additions to the M75 family come fully equipped to carry your game. 100% PTFE mouse feet provide an impossibly smooth glide, making spectacular mouse sweeps and maneuvers downright easy. The laser-precise CORSAIR Marksman 26K DPI optical sensor tracks even the slightest movements. Zero-gap CORSAIR Quickstrike buttons activate optical left- and right-click switches instantly, sending inputs to games at reality-warping speeds.

