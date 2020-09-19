Crash Bandicoot 4 Demo Available To Players Who Pre-Order

Activision and Tyos For Bob revealed this week that those who pre-order Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time will get a demo to play this week. We had a chance to actually play this demo a short time back as you get to try out three different levels of the game and see what the mechanics hold for you. One of them was held on an icy level where you'll have to navigate around snow and ice physics while also using a new tiki mask that will help you slow down time. The time mechanics in this game will have you running around trying to make quick moves by mess with the things around you. In this particular level, it had us slowing things down so that when we activated certain traps, we could cross them faster as things exploded behind us at a slower rate.

There's also a fun level in the game that will have you racing against a T-Rex as it chases you through a prehistoric jungle looking to eat you. It was the level that had us losing the most lives as we basically had to play Groundhog Day to a lot of the obstacles as we ran for our lives. Finally, the third level will have you going back to the ice level, but this time around one of the changes is that you can play the levels with other characters. This particular run had us playing it as Doctor Neo Cortex, who comes with a sci-fi raygun that can do a few different things. In this version you go back in time a bit and set the level up before Crash can get there, essentially making you the bad guy for a bit. The demo is fun to try out and well worth playing if you get the demo ahead of time. You can watch the trailer for the demo and see what we're talking about in the trailer below as the game will be released on October 2nd, 2020.