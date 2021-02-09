Crash Bandicoot 4 Will Launch On Every Other Console In March

Activision revealed today that Crash Bandicoot 4, which originally released on PS4 and Xbox One, is getting released everywhere else. When the game first dropped last fall, the company had only released it on the PS4 and Xbox One. Now we're finally going to see the game on next-gen consoles, as well as the Nintendo Switch and PC, as the game will come out on March 14th, 2021. There isn't much changing about the game for those who already own it beyond the idea that you'll be able to upgrade the game for free to the next-gen version, keeping in line with both Sony and Microsoft's promises to do so along with Activision making sure players can experience the game as intended. There really wasn't a ton of content or updates added to the game between its initial release and now, either. So it's not like players are getting cheated on anything if they buy it fresh next month. Basically, it's just awesome to see the game finally come out everywhere after being somewhat exclusive for the past few months. You can check out the latest trailer below as we got five more weeks to see it.

It's About Time – for a brand-wumping new Crash Bandicoot game! Crash fourward into a time shattered adventure with your favorite marsupials. Neo Cortex and N. Tropy are back at it again and launching an all-out assault on not just this universe, but the entire multiverse! Crash and Coco are here to save the day by reuniting the four Quantum Masks and bending the rules of reality. New abilities? Check. More playable characters? Yep. Alternate dimensions? Obviously. Ridonkulous bosses? For sure. Same awesome sauce? You bet your sweet jorts. Wait, are they actually jorts? Not in this universe!