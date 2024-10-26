Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Far from home, Forever Skies

Forever Skies Full Release Has Been Delayed Until 2025

The full version of Forever Skies has been pushed back until next year, as the team will now extend the Early Access period

Article Summary Forever Skies full release delayed to 2025 for major gameplay enhancements.

Indie dev Far From Home extends Early Access to refine the player progression.

New crafting tools and ship customization options integrated into gameplay.

Revised resource management ensures smoother gameplay and airship survival.

Indie game developer and publisher Far From Home announced this past week that the full version of Forever Skies has been pushed back until 2025. Originally, the team was going to release the game before year's end on PS5 and PC; however, they have been implementing several substantial changes to gameplay and design over the last couple of months. So, the decision was made to push the release back as they now need more time to account for the changes that need to be made moving forward. As such, the team also released a lengthy blog, which we have a snippet of below, detailing what they've been doing and what's to come. No timeframe has been set beyond "2025."

Forever Skies Progression Changes

First and foremost, we're changing how players progress through the game. As it stands, there is a certain path players naturally follow to unlock specific technologies and upgrades. The shift we're making will allow players to become much more self-sufficient, especially in the opening hours, while putting more focus on surviving aboard their airship instead of hopping from location to location. We want to ease some of the regular resource bottlenecks and provide more options for players. Some key examples of these changes include:

Handcrafting, allows you to craft certain items and components via a built-in Suit Fabricator, enabling crafting while exploring instead of being tied to a fabricator.

A complete overhaul of the hand extractor's design and accessibility. The tool will now be part of your suit from the start, with a self-recharge function in emergencies. We've also adapted our level design to provide more resources in the air for extraction, puzzles to solve with the extractor, and a range of modules players can research and attach.

Ensuring players always have access to basic resources and the ability to harvest them, designed to alleviate bottlenecks and give players the ability to recover even in dire moments.

Quicker access to tools such as the build tool, allowing airship expansion earlier in the game loop.

The Ship Workstation's name changed to Decoration Fabricator and will be made available just after the tutorial. We want players to start customizing their ships and relying on expansion for survival closer to the start of the game.

