Buriram United Esports Takes Free Fire 2025 World Championship

The Free Fire World Series 2025 Global Finals took place this weekend, and at the end, Buriram United Esports took home the title

BRU.Wassana secures both Grand Finals MVP and Predator awards after a dominant team performance.

Free Fire sets Guinness World Record for the Largest Mobile Team-Based Esports Tournament.

Free Fire and Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration event revealed, launching globally in January 2026.

Earlier today, the Free Fire World Series Global Finals 2025 took place at the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta, and at the end, Buriram United Esports emerged victorious, claiming the championship. The team managed to outperform 11 other teams, giving them one of the most dominating performances in a while. During the event, they also confirmed a new crossover event with Jujutsu Kaisen will be coming in January. We have the rundown from Garena for you here as they now head into a quiet off-season.

Buriram United Esports Wins the Free Fire World Series Global Final

Led by BRU.GETHIGH, BRU.WASSANA, BRU.JOENA, BRU.MOSHI, and BRU.THECRUZ, Buriram United Esports delivered a masterclass in consistency and composure across 7 matches. BRU.Wassana also snatched both the Grand Finals Most Valuable Player (FMVP) and Predator awards, after contributing to 22 eliminations and 13 assists. Meanwhile, in the Clash Squad Grand Final held on November 14, Thailand's All Gamers Global also emerged victorious, completing a standout showing for the nation at this year's FFWS.

The FFWS Global Finals 2025 Opening Ceremony lit up the Indonesia Arena with a lineup of international and local talents including Warren Hue, Weird Genius, JKT48, and Mick Gordon. The event was also supported by Indonesia's Ministry of Youth & Sports, Ministry of Creative Economy, the DKI Jakarta Provincial Government, and Indonesia Esports Federation (PBESI), underscoring the nation's growing prominence as a global esports hub.

Guinness World Record

During the tournament's closing ceremony, Free Fire was officially presented with the Guinness World Records title for the Largest Mobile Team-Based Esports Tournament. The 2025 FFWS season featured 618,778 players competing in official tournaments worldwide, beginning with local qualifiers across Southeast Asia, South Asia, Latin America, Brazil, and the Middle East and Africa, and progressing through regional leagues. The record highlights Free Fire's broad global participation and Garena's continued investment in developing accessible, large-scale competitive opportunities for mobile players.

Free Fire x Jujutsu Kaisen: Coming January 2026

At the height of the Battle Royale Grand Final on 15 November, Free Fire fans and players were also surprised with a spellbinding collaboration trailer with the hit anime Jujutsu Kaisen. Set to arrive in January 2026, the crossover will invite players to channel Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, and Satoru Gojo through exclusive character bundles and iconic skill effects — uniting the worlds of sorcery and survival.

