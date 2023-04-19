Crash Team Rumble Launches Closed Beta On Thursday Crash Team Rumble will launch a Closed Beta starting on April 20th, giving PlayStation and Xbox players a chance to try it out.

Activision and Toys For Bob have revealed that they are launching the Crash Team Rumble Closed Beta for Xbox and PlayStation starting tomorrow. The game will have a limited amount of options, but enough for you to get a real sense of how the game plays as they collect info to iron out all the wrinkles. Players who pre-ordered the game for Xbox or PlayStation consoles can take part in the beta from April 20th-24th, starting at 10am PT tomorrow.

"In Crash Team Rumble, fans can play from a roster of friends and frenemies from the Crash universe, each of which fall into one of the three roles – Blocker, Booster, or Scorer. Teams strategically utilize the different roles to work together to be the first to bank the most Wumpa fruit in their drop-off zone, while simultaneously defending their opponent team's drop zone. Unique Relic Powers bring an additional strategic element to the game, which squadmates can use to gain the upper hand when scoring, leading their team to victory. Crash Team Rumble features cross-platform play, allowing players across multiple consoles to squad up and jump into the competition."

"The Crash Team Rumble Closed Beta will feature five heroes and villains from the Crash universe and three unique arenas full of color, danger, and surprising strategic advantages, with the charm and personality that Toys for Bob is known for. Fans who jump into the Closed Beta can play as Crash Bandicoot, Coco, Tawna, Neo Cortex, and Dingodile – and will be able to pair their hero with unique equipable powers and strategically use special moves and abilities to win. In the Closed Beta, squads can select from three colorful and varied maps – each varying in size, layout, challenges, and Relic Stations that unlock unique powers to give teams the upper hand against their opponents."