Creature Keeper Has Officially Launched On Steam

After being in development for a few years, Creature Keeper has landed on Steam this week, with more platforms on the way

Article Summary Creature Keeper officially launches on Steam, with Epic Games Store and Switch releases coming soon.

Play as a creature keeper on a quest to cure sickness and restore balance to the world of Thera.

Befriend, raise, and customize unique creatures with equipment, recipes, and stylish accessories.

Grow ingredients on the go, craft gear, and unlock new abilities and entries in the creature Bestiary.

Indie game publisher Graffiti Games and developer Fervir Games have launched Creature Keeper this week on PC via Steam. The game has been in the works for a few years now, and literally the last time we really heard any development on it was back in 2023 when they revealed it would also be coming to the Nintendo Switch. Now we have the full version available, as they will release it for the Epic Games Store and the Microsoft Store sometime this year, with the Switch version still in development.

Creature Keeper

Take on the role of a novice creature keeper as you embark on an epic adventure to restore balance to Thera and stop a sickness from affecting the healthy creatures of the world. But hold on, adventurer – you can't save the world alone! You'll need to form a party of diverse creatures to help you on your journey. Strengthen your creatures to take on the corruption by giving them new equipment, finding unlockables, and cooking them delicious food.

Befriend a Small Army of Creatures: Assemble your dream team by befriending a variety of unique creatures to fight alongside you.

Assemble your dream team by befriending a variety of unique creatures to fight alongside you. Grow Your Abilities: Raise your party and fight corrupted creatures to unlock new creature notes, skills, recipes, and more in the Bestiary.

Raise your party and fight corrupted creatures to unlock new creature notes, skills, recipes, and more in the Bestiary. Cook for Your Creatures: Embark on an exciting adventure and uncover recipes along the way, letting you cook delicious meals for your creatures to help them grow.

Embark on an exciting adventure and uncover recipes along the way, letting you cook delicious meals for your creatures to help them grow. Craft Equipment for Your Team: Customize your play style by crafting weapons and trinkets with unique effects.

Customize your play style by crafting weapons and trinkets with unique effects. Grow on the Go: Utilize your Pocket Garden, a magic portable farm, to grow ingredients, power-ups, equipment and more on your adventure.

Utilize your Pocket Garden, a magic portable farm, to grow ingredients, power-ups, equipment and more on your adventure. Keep 'er Stylish: Design and craft fashionable items such as hats, masks and various accessories to give your creatures a touch of style.

