Creatures Of Ava Confirmed For Xbox Launch In August

11 Bit Studios have revealed that Creatures Of Ava will be coming out for Xbox, sharing the same release date as PC platforms.

Article Summary Creatures Of Ava Xbox launch aligns with PC on August 7.

Discover unique ecosystems and non-violent gameplay.

Join Vic and Tabitha's quest to cure creatures from 'the withering'.

Rhianna Pratchett co-creates narrative exploring Ava's secrets.

11 Bit Studios announced this past week that they will launch Creatures Of Ava for Xbox platforms along with the PC release. Working with developer Inverge Studios, the team had already confirmed the game would be out on Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store on August 7. Now, the game will arrive on Xbox Series X|S and Game Pass the same day. Along with the news came a new trailer, which you can check out here.

Creatures Of Ava

Welcome to Creatures of Ava, a unique creature-saver game inviting you to explore a world brimming with wild beings. Instilling joy and wonder, they provide a unique bond that enables you to utilize their skills for traversing the planet and solving environmental challenges. Once peaceful creatures, they now succumb to an unknown infection, driving them to behave aggressively, which makes your mission to save them an urgent necessity. The gameplay encourages curiosity-driven exploration of its distinct ecosystems—such as the colorful Nari jungle or mysterious Mâruba swamp—creating an interconnected world. With non-aggressive combat mechanics designed for healing rather than defeating and Indigenous Flute melodies that you play to tame creatures, the game further highlights the creature-saver nature of the experience.

Step into the shoes of Vic, a 22-year-old nature adventurer, as she navigates through the immersive expedition alongside Tabitha, a composed and astute researcher. Together, you confront the recurring infection—called "the withering" by the local race of Naam—threatening Ava's inhabitants. The game's narrative, co-created by Rhianna Pratchett, is a journey of wonder and mystery but also discovery, leading to the revelation of the planet's captivating secrets. Creatures of Ava is a game featuring a dense, populated world of rich ecosystems filled with creatures that play a vital role in the planet's natural balance. It goes beyond traditional creature-related genres, offering a deeper understanding and connection with the things you'll encounter on Ava. Once you come to understand the true meaning of the infection, you will be challenged to step out of the human-centric point of view and learn about the real toll it takes to preserve the primal beauty at the very roots of Ava.

