Posted in: Gameloft, Games, Video Games | Tagged: conan the barbarian, March of Empires, valeria

Conan the Barbarian & Valeria Have Invaded March of Empires

Two classic fantasy adventure characters have been added to March of Empires as you'll see Conan the Barbarian and Valeria in a new story

Article Summary Conan the Barbarian and Valeria join March of Empires in an exclusive month-long crossover event.

Experience a new narrative saga packed with Conan-inspired content, missions, and unique story arcs.

Unlock both champions, each with unique skills, legendary gear, and powerful combat abilities.

Earn limited-time rewards, epic equipment, and event-exclusive artifacts to boost your gameplay.

Gameloft has launched a new month-long collaboration in March of Empires, as both Conan the Barbarian and Valeria have been added to the game. This is a limited-time event where you'll have access to both characters as you engage in a new narrative-driven saga that has been jammed with exclusive content tied to the Conan franchise, as well as new rewards and progressive unlocks for you to obtain. This is a month-long adventure that they went to great lengths to make happen, all meshed with the kind of sword-and-sorcery fantasy you'd expect from this kind of collab. We have more info below as well as an extended video above, as the content is live.

Crom is Pleased With Conan the Barbarian Conquering March of Empires

Inspired by Arnold Schwarzenegger's iconic portrayal, Conan the Barbarian is one of the most powerful Champions ever introduced to the game. Built for frontline combat and close-quarters dominance, Conan is designed to feel truly unstoppable, delivering raw power and heroic presence on the battlefield. Fighting by his side is Valeria, a deadly and fearless warrior who brings speed, precision, and tactical mastery. Crafted as a true co-lead of the event, Valeria stands shoulder to shoulder with Conan as a relentless force of leadership and aggression.

Throughout the event, players will unlock both Champions through dedicated story arcs, complete special missions and challenges, and earn exclusive rewards. Each Champion features unique abilities, stat profiles, and deep narrative integration that unfold progressively week after week, encouraging players to return and experience the full scope of the saga.

Conan and Valeria each arrive with their own exclusive legendary equipment, forged specifically for this event. Players can collect and upgrade signature weapons, unique armor pieces, and themed accessories and artifacts inspired by classic barbarian fantasy. Special gear sets unlock powerful combat synergies, further amplifying each Champion's dominance — but only for those who act fast, as all event equipment is available for a limited time only.

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