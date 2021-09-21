Creepy Jar Issues An Open Letter About Updates For Green Hell

Indie developer and publisher Creepy Jar have penned an open letter to the fans of their game Green Hell addressing the future of the game. We have the full letter for you below, but the shorthand version is that they are working to improve the console experience and give players a new expansion, but it's going to take time. Meanwhile, PC players are in the same boat, only they already have parts 1 and 2 of The Spirits of Amazonia, and are now waiting for part 3 to be released. Essentially, the team is working hard to get a ton of content out, but it's going to take time.

We here at Creepy Jar would like to share some important news regarding the future updates coming to Green Hell, but first, let us start by truly expressing our gratitude for the commitment and support you've given us. Without that support, we wouldn't have seen such amazing success with our very first title as an indie developer and publisher.

To all the console players who have reached out, we see your comments and your feedback has not been ignored. We're sorry that some of you encountered issues with the game, and we are actively investigating the sources of these problems. We are working tirelessly to provide suitable solutions and optimize our game to achieve the most enjoyable playing experience. The aforementioned fixes will be released along with the free expansions, The Spirits of Amazonia Parts 1 & 2. Due to the complexity of this upgrade and changes that need to be implemented to the base game, we are unable to commit to any solid dates, but we appreciate your understanding as we diligently work towards a solution.

For our PC players, we know you're eagerly waiting for another chapter of Jake's journey and we're thrilled to share it with you. The Spirits of Amazonia Part 3 will be the last and biggest part of the expansion, providing closure to this story. We strive to create new, immersive, and high-quality content for you to enjoy alongside updates and improvements to the present state of the game. The number of changes and additions needed demands more development time than we anticipated and we will be postponing the release of The Spirits of Amazonia Part 3 to an undetermined date in an effort to make it the best it can be.

Quality has been and always will be our top priority at Creepy Jar; therefore each update and hotfix release requires time for the game to live up to our standards so it can then live up to yours. We will be sharing all the updates on our official channels as they arrive and would like to assure you that despite not knowing an exact date of release, that they're all coming in the near future.

Taking the opportunity, we would once again like to thank you for all the support that you have shown over the years and we look forward to seeing you all on our next adventures together!