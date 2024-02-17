Posted in: Devolver Digital, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cricket Through The Ages

Cricket Through The Ages Will Come Out In Early March

After having a successful launch on Apple Arcade, Devolver Digital will bring Cricket Through The Ages to Nintendo Switch and PC.

Article Summary Cricket Through The Ages set to launch on PC and Nintendo Switch in March.

Originally an Apple Arcade hit, the game is now reaching a wider audience.

No new features or DLC announced, but future updates are possible.

Join a humorous, physics-based journey through cricket's storied history.

Devolver Digital revealed this week they'll be working with developer Free Lives to bring Cricket Through the Ages to both PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch. The game was originally launched as an Apple Arcade exclusive, but after having a successful run there, the team has shifted to getting it to the masses. As far as we can tell, this will be the current build, with no bonus features or added DLC. But that doesn't mean they won't keep updating the game, so we'll see what they have in store later on. We have more info for you and the latest trailer a sit will launch on both platforms on March 1.

Cricket Through the Ages

Over a thousand years ago the human race teetered on the edge of extinction. Our ancestors were helpless against the mighty behemoths of the land. Everybody has hit someone with a bat or a ball at least once. Experience the action-packed evolution of the world's greatest sport through multiple eras of history, from its humble prehistoric beginnings to taking its rightful place among the stars. And then, salvation…the game of cricket was invented! Cricket Through the Ages is the factual, physics-based chronicle of humanity's passion for the spirit of cricket. Whether solo or with an able partner, batter up for a cricket-based game that's anything but cricket. Swing bats and throw balls through the intertwined histories of humankind and cricket in this one-button, physics-driven game. Go alone, or take a friend, on a journey through the rich and exquisitely accurate history of cricket in Cricket Through the Ages.

Master the ancient art of cricket through the miracle of a simple, one-button control scheme.

Play through nine unique, historically accurate game modes solo or against a friendly rival.

Physics-based buffoonery from the creators of Broforce and Genital Jousting.

